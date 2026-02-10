Claudia Winkleman joins Crufts presenting team and admits: ‘There’s nowhere else on earth I’d rather be’

Claudia Winkleman is adding another major TV gig to her packed schedule, with the broadcaster confirmed as a new face of Channel 4’s Crufts coverage, alongside long-time host Clare Balding.

The world-famous dog show will air across Channel 4 and More4 over four days, delivering almost 20 hours of live coverage. The event gets underway on March 5, and self-confessed dog lover Claudia is already counting down the days.

Claudia Winkleman is joining the Crufts presenting team (Credit: Splash News)

Claudia Winkleman joins Crufts presenting team

The former Strictly Come Dancing host is a proud hu-mum to Cavalier King Charles spaniel Skip, and said the iconic dog show is exactly where she wants to be.

Announcing the news, the 54-year-old presenter said: “I absolutely love dogs and there is literally nowhere else on earth I’d rather be. I can’t wait to join this incredible team. I’m so grateful to Channel 4 for allowing me to be part of it. I have a pocket rammed with treats.”

Her new co-host Clare Balding also welcomed the signing, saying: “I’m really looking forward to working with Claudia, who is a fantastic addition to the team. She really loves dogs and will bring an additional element of fun, as well an intelligent curiosity and, of course, style.”

Claudia is a proud hu-mum to dog Skip (Credit: Channel 4)

Who else presents Crufts?

Claudia and Clare will be joined by a familiar Crufts line-up, including Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and regular reporter Radzi Chinyanganya.

Crufts is the largest dog show in the world and is organised by The Royal Kennel Club, the UK’s leading organisation dedicated to dog health, welfare and training. Channel 4 has broadcast the event since 2010.

Pete Andrews, Head of Sport at Channel 4, said: “Crufts holds a special place in the hearts of Channel 4 viewers. There is no other event like it. And it is such a thrill to be welcoming Claudia to our brilliant gang of presenters and adding to our celebration of all-things dog.”

Clare Balding is excited to work with Claudia (Credit: Channel 4)

Most sought-after woman in TV

Claudia’s latest role comes as her career continues to gather pace following her exit from Strictly Come Dancing at the end of last year.

She remains at the helm of The Traitors and its celebrity spin-off, while also recently securing her own chat show, cementing her status as one of the most in-demand names on TV.

Watch Crufts on Channel 4 and More4 from Thursday March 5 to Sunday March 8.

