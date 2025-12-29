BBC confirms ‘national treasure’ Claudia Winkleman will host her own chat show

Claudia Winkleman has officially landed her very own BBC chat show, marking a major new chapter in her TV career.

The Claudia Winkleman Show will see the much-loved presenter hosting a star-studded line-up of celebrity guests, all joining her for interviews on her own sofa.

The announcement comes just days after Claudia made her final appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, bowing out alongside co-host Tess Daly on Christmas Day after 11 years on the flagship series.

With excitement already building, here is everything we know so far about The Claudia Winkleman Show, including when it will air, how many episodes there will be and what Claudia herself has said about taking on the role.

Claudia Winkleman has landed her very own chat show with the BBC (Credit: BBC)

The Claudia Winkleman Show on the BBC

Claudia’s new programme will be produced by the same team behind The Graham Norton Show, a format that has dominated BBC Friday nights for years and won multiple awards along the way.

Each episode will see Claudia hosting from her own sofa as she chats to a mix of TV and film stars, music icons and other familiar faces. There will also be a live studio audience, who are set to play a part in what the BBC describes as her “lively conversations”.

BBC bosses have made no secret of their enthusiasm for the project. Explaining why Claudia has been given her own show, they described her as a “true national treasure”.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, said Claudia is “warm, witty and endlessly entertaining”, adding that she has a rare ability to put people at ease, whether she is speaking to global superstars or audience members.

She added that it is “very exciting” to see Claudia fronting her own programme. Kalpna that viewers are sure to enjoy joining her and “her sofa full of stars”.

Claudia reacts to news of her own chat show

In typical Claudia fashion, the presenter herself is already playing down expectations. She has jokingly suggested the show will be a flop, though fans will likely disagree.

Viewers were sad to see her step away from Strictly, but they will not have to wait long to see her back on screen. Later this week, Claudia returns to BBC One to front the new series of The Traitors.

Speaking about her new chat show, the 53-year-old said she could “quite believe it”. She thanked the BBC for giving her the opportunity. Claudia added that she is “obviously going to be awful”, before admitting she is thrilled to be given the chance.

Claudia’s chat show news comes just days after she left Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

How many episodes?

The BBC has confirmed that the first series of The Claudia Winkleman Show will run for seven episodes, each lasting 50 minutes.

Executive producer Graham Stuart said The Graham Norton Show has made the Friday night slot “a dazzling appointment to view”.

He added: “How can you possibly follow that? By booking a host equally as brilliant. So we have.”

When does The Claudia Winkleman Show start?

The Claudia Winkleman Show will begin in Spring 2026. Although the BBC has yet to confirm which night of the week it will air.

Graham Norton is currently in his 33rd series, which began in September 2025 and is expected to end in March 2026, following the same pattern as recent years.

That has already sparked speculation that Claudia could step into the coveted Friday night slot while Graham’s show takes a break. For now, viewers will have to wait and see.

Read more: Strictly viewers ‘crying’ as Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly present final show together

The Claudia Winkleman Show starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in Spring 2026.