The Repair Shop’s Richard Talman forced to CUT precious diamond ring from a grieving daughter’s finger

The Repair Shop returns tonight with a new series and features a grieving daughter desperate to save a very special ring stuck on her finger.

Sally O’Connor from Sussex visits the barn hoping to repair her late mother’s diamond engagement ring.

The diamond fell out a year ago, and Sally has kept the gemstone safe in a special box ever since.

Tonight, Richard and Dom from The Repair Shop face a stubborn ring (Credit: BBC)

But there is a problem: she cannot remove the gold ring from her finger.

Sally admits: “I can’t take it off. It’s stuck on. I’ve tried ice, I’ve tried the ribbon technique. I’ve tried olive oil…”

Drastic action is needed.

The Repair Shop returns for new series with ‘stuck’ ring

Sally tells master goldsmith Richard Talman and metal expert Dominic Chinea the emotional story behind the ring.

She explains her dad James gave it to her on her wedding day: “He presented me with mum’s engagement ring. He’d saved it especially.”

Her mother had died suddenly in 1992 from cancer before Sally’s wedding.

Richard cuts the ring off Sally’s O’Connor’s finger (Credit: BBC)

“I couldn’t stop crying, as it was the first time I’d seen it since mum passed away,” she says.

“I do think of mum every time I look at the ring on my finger.”

The diamond fell out a year ago, but Sally found it stuck in a clipboard in her work bag. The team agreed it must have been “fate.”

The only way to repair the sentimental ring is for the experts to manually cut it from her finger. They bring a special tool and ask her to hold out her hand.

Sally takes deep breaths. “I’m very nervous,” she admits. “I don’t think I can look.”

But within seconds, she manages to wriggle her finger free.

Repair Shop’s Richard works his magic

Sally leaves as Richard begins work. He discovers all eight claws of the ring have worn down, causing the diamond to fall out.

He adds a new piece of gold to the cut, enlarging the ring slightly so it won’t get stuck again.

Sally smiles as she’s reunited with her precious ring (Credit: BBC)

Richard then uses a laser beam and white gold to rebuild the broken claws and resets the diamond into the ring in a careful, time-consuming process.

“I’m really looking forward to giving it back to her and hope it brings back memories of the day her dad gave it to her,” Richard says.

Sally returns with her dad James, who says: “It’s your link to your mother. It means a lot.”

Shaking as she slides the ring back onto her finger, Sally says: “It’s shining like mum.

“She was very special. I know everyone says that about their mum but she had a certain shine.”

The Repair Shop starts at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

