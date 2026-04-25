Princess Kate makes candid confession about ‘really hard’ part about her ‘soft’ nature as a member of the royal family

Princess Kate Middleton stepped out alongside senior royals this week to honour what would have been the 100th birthday of Queen Elizabeth II.

However, while the reception was filled with tributes and reflection, it also revealed a refreshingly honest side of the Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate Middleton opens up about royal family life

Hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla, the event brought together a wide range of guests, including charity representatives, centenarians and members of the royal family. Among them were the Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

Yet it was Kate’s candid admission during a conversation with guests that quickly caught attention. Speaking to a small group, she opened up about one aspect of royal life she still finds challenging.

“I find these environments are really hard. I’ve also got a very soft voice, so I always get told, ‘Speak up a bit louder!’,” she said.

Princess Kate Middleton admits struggle amid royal engagements

Despite years in the spotlight, it seems public engagements can still feel overwhelming at times. In fact, her comment offered a rare glimpse into the quieter struggles that come with life as a senior royal.

Interestingly, Kate has spoken about her soft voice before. During a visit to her former school years ago, she revealed she was once nicknamed “Squeak” as a child, a playful nod to her naturally gentle tone.

Princess Kate Middleton opened up about her struggle amid life with the royal family (Credit: Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, another moment from the reception has also been widely shared. Kate was seen comforting 88-year-old guest Tony Gledhill, who told her his wife had recently passed away. According to him, she had encouraged him to attend the event before her death.

Moving Princess Kate moment goes viral

As they spoke, Kate held his arms and later embraced him, offering a touching display of empathy. The emotional exchange struck a chord with many watching. However, it also raised questions about royal protocol, which traditionally discourages physical contact unless initiated by the royal.

Kate paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Former royal butler, Grant Harrold, who spoke on behalf of OLBG, weighed in on the moment.

He explained: “Kate Middleton is embracing the former officer back, which is quite sweet. But it is technically a breach of protocol.

“You’re not supposed to touch anyone in the royal family. Kate is very calm and collected in her approach. She is being the perfect royal and just going with it.”

Read more: Prince William and Kate release adorable photo of Prince Louis to mark his eighth birthday

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