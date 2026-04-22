New royal family photograph released to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 100th birthday sparks ‘concern’

A fresh photograph of the senior members of the royal family has set tongues wagging this week after it was shared to mark a deeply significant moment for the monarchy.

The image was released following a special reception on Tuesday held in honour of Queen Elizabeth II, whose 100th birthday would have fallen on April 21.

King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted the poignant gathering. They welcomed representatives from the late monarch’s charities and patronages. In a touching detail, several centenarians who also turned 100 were among the guests.

Joining the king and queen were senior working royals including the Prince and Princess of Wales, along with the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

Royal family photograph sparks concern among fans

In the newly released image, the king and queen stand proudly at the centre, flanked by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

Also pictured are the late queen’s cousins, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and Princess Alexandra of Kent, completing the line-up.

The official Instagram caption read: “The King and Queen are joined by members of The Royal Family to remember the life of Queen Elizabeth II.”

The portrait appears to reflect the “slimmed-down monarchy” King Charles is believed to have long supported. But while the image celebrates unity, it has also prompted a wave of concern among royal watchers.

Princess Kate and Prince William have been branded the ‘fab four’ alongside Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie (Credit: Zak Hussein)

‘Concern’ over royal family picture

Some fans were quick to question whether the monarchy has been reduced too far.

One person said: “How much more ‘slimmed down’ can they get?”

Another commented: “This is the reality. Beatrice and Eugenie need to become working royals. William and Catherine can’t do this alone.”

A third added: “This slimmed down monarchy looks tired. Love the Waleses!! But, you need @sussexroyal by your side for the future to remain young and vibrant.”

Royal commentator Cameron Walker also weighed in on X, noting that while the image is “charming”, it highlights a potential issue.

How much more ‘slimmed down’ can they get?

He wrote: “As charming as this image is, it illustrates a challenge facing The King and The Prince of Wales: a shortage of younger working royals. Can they stay connected with younger generations, represent the Commonwealth, and maintain a full programme of engagements for decades to come? Or does Prince William’s planned “change” signal a fundamentally different era for the monarchy?”

Still, not everyone shared the same concerns. Some royal fans were delighted by the surprise portrait.

One wrote: “What a lovey surprise!!! I love this family picture.”

Another added: “What a fantastic surprise! It is such a treat to have this lovely portrait of the working royals.”

Some fans pointed out Meghan and Harry’s absence from the portrait (Credit: Media-Mode)

New ‘fab four’ in royal family

Others couldn’t help but notice who was missing from the line-up. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who stepped back from their roles as senior working royals in 2020, were absent from the photograph.

Their absence has reignited chatter about the so-called “fab four”. The term was once used for William, Kate, Harry and Meghan during their time working closely together.

Now, some fans are suggesting a new version of that group has emerged.

Sharing an image of Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, Prince William and Princess Catherine at the reception, one fan wrote: “The Fab Four!”

Another posted: “THE Fab Four,” while a third agreed: “Now that’s definitely a fab four.”

Read more: Prince William and Princess Kate warned of ‘crying shame’ they could face when they’re king and queen

However, others admitted they still feel the gap left by Harry and Meghan.

One commented: “Very Sad. No Prince Harry and Princess Meghan.”

Another added: “You pushed out Harry & Meghan, the only two that gave the royal family pizzazz, only to be left with THIS?!”

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