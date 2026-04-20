Prince William and Princess Kate warned of ‘crying shame’ they could face when they’re king and queen

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, are firmly on course to become the next king and queen. But as the spotlight edges closer, there are growing murmurs that their reign could come with a serious challenge already casting a shadow over the Firm.

The Prince of Wales, 43, remains first in line to the throne and will step up immediately following the death or abdication of his father, King Charles. When that moment comes, Princess Catherine, 44, will take on the role of queen consort.

Yet questions are already being asked about what the monarchy could look like under their leadership and whether they may be left to shoulder more than expected.

William and Kate will one day become king and queen (Credit: Cover Images)

Royal family rocked by scandal

According to one royal commentator, the Prince and Princess of Wales may find themselves “carrying the whole show” when their time on the throne arrives.

In recent years, the royal family has faced intense scrutiny over King Charles’ brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The former Duke of York has long been under fire due to his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He has also faced allegations of sexual assault, which he has consistently denied.

Attention on the scandal has ramped up again in recent months. It comes after the release of millions of files connected to Epstein and his crimes in January.

Andrew was reportedly named and pictured in the documents. Earlier this year, he was also arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

He and Catherine are effectively looking at quite a significant spell on their own, carrying the whole show.

The arrest followed claims that emails within the files appeared to show Andrew sharing confidential information with Epstein in 2010 while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.

The fallout has continued to ripple through the monarchy. Last year, King Charles began formal steps to remove Andrew’s royal titles and honours. He was also told to vacate Royal Lodge in Windsor. He now resides on the Sandringham Estate in a smaller home.

Andrew has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein. Being named or pictured in the files does not indicate guilt.

While he has largely stepped out of public view, the controversy shows little sign of fading. And according to royal watchers, it could remain an issue for William and Kate when they eventually take centre stage.

Now, one royal author believes William and Kate will have to adjust their new roles significantly on their own.

The Prince of Wales has been heir to the throne since his father King Charles became monarch in 2022 (Credit: Cover Images)

‘Shame’ Prince William and Kate could face when they’re king and queen

Royal author Robert Hardman has suggested the couple may be facing a “significant spell on their own” when they take on the top roles.

Speaking to The Telegraph, he explained: “I think it’s a crying shame that when William takes the throne, he and Catherine are effectively looking at quite a significant spell on their own, carrying the whole show.

“Edward and Sophie, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, are stepping up, and the Gloucesters too. But they’re all going to be of a certain age. The Princess Royal is turning 76 this year.

“I think William’s view is that we’re all going to just have to accept things will be different. We can’t suddenly summon up extra royals. We’re just going to have to get used to a different sort of business model, if you like.”

The Prince of Wales has already hinted that change is firmly on his radar when it comes to the monarchy’s future direction. During an appearance on Eugene Levy’s show The Reluctant Traveler last year, William made it clear that tradition alone will not dictate his approach.

He said: “I think it’s very important that tradition stays, and tradition has a huge part in all of this. But there’s also points where you look at tradition and go, is that still fit for purpose today? Is that still the right thing to do? Are we still doing and having the most impact we could be having?”

With the royal family continuing to evolve under pressure, William and Kate’s future reign is already shaping up to look quite different, with expectations high and the workload unlikely to ease anytime soon.

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