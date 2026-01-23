‘Changes’ Prince William could make as king as future of Trooping the Colour ‘revealed’

Prince William may still be waiting in the wings, but the future king has already made it clear that he plans to shake things up when his time comes.

The monarchy is famously built on centuries of tradition, ceremony and strict rules. Yet when Prince William eventually takes the throne, it sounds like he will not be afraid to tweak the formula, keeping what works while quietly modernising what does not.

The Prince of Wales, now 43, has previously spoken openly about the changes he wants to make, including during his appearance on Eugene Levy’s The Reluctant Traveler. And as speculation grows about the post-Charles era, royal watchers are increasingly curious about what a King William reign might really look like.

The Prince of Wales could bring change when he’s king (Credit: Cover Images)

When will Prince William become king?

Prince William will become king immediately upon the death or abdication of his father, King Charles.

Charles ascended the throne on September 8, 2022, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

When William does eventually become monarch, his eldest son Prince George will automatically become the heir to the throne.

Think shorter ceremonies with less velvet and plumes.

Many royal commentators believe William’s reign will usher in a more modern approach. It’s also something the Prince of Wales himself has hinted at in recent years.

‘Change is on my agenda’

Speaking to Eugene Levy on The Reluctant Traveler last year, William did not shy away from the subject of reform.

“I think it’s safe to say that change is on my agenda. Change for good, and I embrace that and I enjoy that change. I don’t fear it. Not overly radical change, but changes that I think need to happen,” he said.

At the same time, William was careful to stress that tradition still matters deeply to him. He added: “I think it’s very important that tradition stays. Tradition has a huge part in all of this but there’s also points where you look at tradition and go, is that still fit for purpose today? Is that still the right thing to do? Are we still doing and having the most impact we could be having?”

Princess Catherine and Prince William are the future of the monarchy (Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images)

The changes William could make

According to Daily Mail Royal Editor Rebecca English, who has spoken to William and those close to him over the years, the shift could be noticeable but measured.

She explained: “I would definitely expect a pruning back of the pomp and ceremony we see now. Not an abandonment of it, but a simplification of what he sees as the more ‘archaic’ aspects – think shorter ceremonies with less velvet and plumes.”

English also suggested changes behind palace doors: “I’ve also been told he wants to streamline the royal household and change the way things like Royal Warrants are awarded. He’ll constantly ask: just because things have always been done this way, are they really fit for purpose in the modern age?”

Public appearances could also look different. She added: “I think there is also a good chance he will undertake fewer public engagements, with less ‘performative’ ribbon cutting-style events and a greater focus on in-depth engagements.”

Trooping the Colour is a staple in the royal calendar each year (Credit: Cover Images)

Future of Trooping the Colour ‘revealed’

Despite the talk of reform, some long-standing royal traditions are expected to stay firmly in place. A source recently told English that William and Princess Catherine are very much “traditionalists” at heart.

One event unlikely to disappear is Trooping the Colour. This has marked the monarch’s official birthday for more than 260 years and is usually held each June.

“The idea that there will be no Trooping the Colour or Coronation is never going to be the case. They see the power of what the institution does,” the insider said.

“Will he question the way things are done and potentially look at doing things differently, in a more modern way? Yes, in the same way he has done with the Duchy [of Cornwall, where he has turned housing over to the homeless, for example].”

