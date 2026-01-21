Prince William announcement made as he’s set to visit Saudi Arabia

Kensington Palace has confirmed Prince William will visit Saudi Arabia next month, marking a major moment in his royal diary as the new year gathers pace.

The Prince of Wales, 43, will undertake his first overseas visit of 2026. He’ll travel to the Middle Eastern nation on official government business.

According to the palace, the visit will take place “at the request of His Majesty’s Government,” underlining its diplomatic significance.

Prince William will visit Saudi Arabia (Credit: Cover Images)

Why Prince William will make visit to Saudi Arabia next month

In a statement, Kensington Palace confirmed the details of the upcoming trip. It said: “At the request of His Majesty’s Government, The Prince of Wales will visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia between Monday 9th and Wednesday 11th February.

“His Royal Highness’ visit comes as the UK and Saudi Arabia celebrate growing trade, energy and investment ties, and as the two nations approach a century of diplomatic relations.

“This will be His Royal Highness’ first official visit to Saudi Arabia. Further details will be advised in due course.”

The Saudi Arabia visit highlights Prince William’s increasing role on the global stage as he continues to balance royal duties at home and abroad.

Prince William and Catherine made a visit to Scotland this week (Credit: Cover Images)

William’s trip to Scotland with wife Kate

The announcement comes during what is already shaping up to be a packed year for the royal family.

Just days before the Saudi Arabia news broke, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Stirling in Scotland. They were met by enthusiastic crowds.

During the trip, William and Catherine spent time at Stirling’s National Curling Academy, chatting with athletes preparing for the upcoming Winter Olympics and Paralympics. The pair even had a go at curling themselves, much to the delight of those watching.

The couple also stopped by Radical Weavers, a Stirling-based weaving studio that brings people together while supporting those affected by trauma and loss.

Overall, the reaction from locals appeared warm and welcoming. Many seemed keen to greet the future king and queen.

However, not every moment passed without incident.

William and Kate were heckled over the Andrew scandal (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate ‘heckled’ over Andrew

As William and Kate arrived at The Gothenburg pub in the village of Fallin, one man in the crowd shouted: “How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?”

The Prince and Princess of Wales chose not to respond to the outburst. They continued greeting well-wishers outside the venue.

Prince Andrew has faced renewed scrutiny in recent months over his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Resurfaced emails last year appeared to suggest Andrew remained in contact with the late convicted sex offender for longer than he claimed during his 2019 BBC Newsnight interview.

Andrew has also faced sexual assault allegations. Virginia Giuffre alleged she was made to sleep with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17 after being trafficked by Epstein. Andrew has always strongly denied all allegations against him.

In October last year, the palace confirmed Andrew would lose his royal titles and honours, including his prince title and his role as Duke of York, amid mounting pressure and public scrutiny.

