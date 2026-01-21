Prince William and Kate Middleton heckled with Andrew question in Scotland

Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, found themselves facing an awkward moment during their joint visit to Scotland when a member of the public shouted a question about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were in Stirling on Tuesday, January 20, carrying out a packed day of engagements. The trip included a visit to Stirling’s National Curling Academy. They met athletes preparing for the upcoming Winter Olympics and Paralympics.

William and Kate even got involved themselves, taking to the ice for a friendly curling contest. But the Princess of Wales narrowly beat her husband.

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited Scotland on Tuesday (Credit: Cover Images)

Prince William and Princess Kate in Scotland

The royal couple also spent time at Radical Weavers, a Stirling-based weaving studio that brings people together while supporting those affected by trauma and loss.

Later in the day, William and Catherine headed to The Gothenburg pub in the village of Fallin. It was a stop intended to highlight the work of the community-run venue.

However, it was here that the visit briefly took a tense turn.

As the couple arrived, a man in the crowd shouted a question referencing the ongoing controversy surrounding William’s uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?

Andrew has faced renewed scrutiny in recent months over his association with Jeffrey Epstein. Resurfaced emails last year appeared to contradict claims he made during his 2019 BBC Newsnight interview, in which he said he cut off contact with Epstein in December 2010.

Emails that emerged later allegedly showed Andrew emailing Epstein in February 2011, reportedly writing “we’ll play some more soon”.

Andrew scandal

Andrew has also been accused of sexual assault. Virginia Giuffre alleged she was trafficked by Epstein and made to sleep with Andrew on three occasions when she was 17.

Andrew has consistently denied all allegations made against him.

As scrutiny intensified, King Charles last October began a formal process to strip Andrew of his royal titles and honours.

Andrew no longer holds his prince or Duke of York titles. He’ll also leave Royal Lodge, his Windsor residence, in the coming weeks.

William and Catherine were heckled by a man in the crowds (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate heckled over Andrew

Footage shared online captured the moment the man shouted the question as the Prince and Princess of Wales approached The Gothenburg pub.

Another woman in the crowd could be heard responding: “Shut up!”

William and Catherine did not react to the comment. They continued greeting members of the public as planned.

The visit itself focused on the positive work carried out by the pub, which reinvests its profits into local initiatives supporting families in need, food banks, charities and hospices in the area.

Andrew has faced much scandal in recent months (Credit: Cover Images)

Latest on Andrew

While William and Kate continue their royal duties across the UK, Andrew is preparing for a major change in his living arrangements.

He has lived at Royal Lodge, a 30-room Grade II listed property in Windsor Great Park, since 2004, after being granted a lease the previous year.

Scrutiny increased further last year following the release of Ms Giuffre’s posthumous memoir. In it, she detailed her allegations against the royal.

Andrew previously reached an out-of-court settlement with Ms Giuffre in early 2022 for an undisclosed sum. He maintained that the agreement was not an admission of guilt or liability.

In October 2025, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the king had begun the process of removing Andrew’s titles. Reports suggest Andrew could leave Royal Lodge before his birthday on February 19.

He’ll reportedly relocate to the king’s Sandringham Estate.

