Princess Eugenie has ‘cut off’ Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘Brooklyn Beckham style’

Princess Eugenie has reportedly severed contact with her father, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, in the wake of renewed fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The former prince has faced intense scrutiny for several years over allegations of sexual assault, which he has consistently denied, as well as his association with the late convicted sex offender Epstein.

Princess Eugenie has reportedly ‘cut off’ Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

Andrew has continued to strongly deny all allegations made against him.

According to claims published by the Mail on Sunday, Princess Eugenie and her father are no longer on speaking terms.

It is understood that Eugenie, the youngest daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew, has refused contact with her father and did not visit him over Christmas.

“There is no contact at all, nothing. It’s Brooklyn Beckham level, she has completely cut him off,” a source claimed.

The comparison refers to Brooklyn Beckham’s reported estrangement from his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. The family are said to no longer be on speaking terms, with Brooklyn rumoured to have blocked relatives on social media.

Reports have also claimed that Brooklyn previously sent a legal letter instructing his parents to communicate only through lawyers.

Princess Beatrice’s position

Elsewhere, sources suggest that Princess Beatrice has continued to maintain limited contact with her father while carefully balancing her position within the wider royal family.

Beatrice reportedly invited Andrew to the christening of her daughter Athena in London last month. However, he reportedly did not attend the gathering that followed the ceremony.

It has not been disclosed whether Eugenie and her father spoke during the family occasion.

“Beatrice is trying to walk the fine line of not cutting her father off while still remaining close to the royal family,” a source said. “They are not in regular or close contact at the moment, but Eugenie is not trying to walk that line. She is not speaking to him.”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s reported house move

It appears that Andrew’s ties to the royal household continue to loosen.

While no official date has been confirmed for his departure from Royal Lodge, reports suggest he is expected to leave before his birthday on February 19.

Andrew lost his royal titles, honours, and his home late last year amid the ongoing scandal surrounding him.

Other claims state that work is currently under way on his reported new residence, Marsh Farm. Renovations are said to include the installation of security fencing, upgraded sewerage and electrical systems, CCTV cameras and Sky TV.

Despite the progress, some sources suggest the property may not be ready for him to move into until April.

In the interim, Andrew is reportedly expected to live temporarily in a smaller property elsewhere on the Sandringham Estate following his exit from Royal Lodge.

Ultimately, Andrew is still expected to remain within royal orbit, albeit at a distance.

Buckingham Palace has been contacted for comment.

