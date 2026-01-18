Biggest sign yet that Brooklyn Beckham is planning to reconcile with his famous parents

Brooklyn Beckham could reconcile with his parents, it has been suggested, amid the 26-year-old’s ongoing feud with his family.

There have been reports for close to a year now claiming that Brooklyn is no longer speaking to his parents. It has also been claimed in recent weeks that he has blocked them on social media and issued them a legal letter.

Brooklyn isn’t in contact with his parents (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Brooklyn Beckham to reconcile with famous mum and dad amid feud?

In a new article for the Daily Mail, it has been suggested that Brooklyn may want to reconcile with his parents, despite being “keen to please” his wife, Nicola Peltz, who has also cut contact with the Beckhams.

“Brooklyn wants to do anything to make Nicola happy, but this is all getting out of control. I can’t imagine a world where Brooklyn wouldn’t want to see his parents again,” a source told the publication.

For now, the Beckhams have reportedly reluctantly accepted that Brooklyn doesn’t want to be in contact with them at present. It is worlds away from how close the family used to be. They were so close, in fact, that Brooklyn appeared to pay tribute to his dad, David, when he released his hot sauce brand.

Brooklyn’s hot sauce is called Cloud 23. 23 is the squad number David had on the back of his shirt at Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

David and Victoria have ‘reluctantly accepted’ Brooklyn’s position (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Brooklyn is ‘very keen to please’ Nicola

The source then continued.

“It is clear that Brooklyn is very keen to please Nicola, but maybe, just maybe, he will at some point want to get back in touch with his parents,” they claimed.

“Nothing would make them happier.”

ED! has contacted Brooklyn’s representatives for comment.

Brooklyn and Nicola have no contact with the Beckhams (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Brooklyn Beckham’s legal letter to mum and dad amid feud

Earlier this month, it was reported that Brooklyn had sent his parents a legal letter.

According to The Sun, Brooklyn sent his parents a “desist” letter for them to only contact him through lawyers, and not to reach out via social media.

A source explained to the outlet that the reason Brooklyn blocked his family on Instagram was that Victoria and David were liking his posts.

The source added that Brooklyn allegedly feels like his parents are “ignoring” his wishes.

“He issued them with a letter at the end of last summer, asking for any correspondence to go via lawyers only, and wanted to try and make amends privately, not publicly,” the source claimed.

“They, of course, feel utterly bemused and devastated by this latest turn of events. There is no malice from their part. Only concern. But it’s clear that if there is going to be any reconciliation, it will be away from prying eyes,” they continued.

“This was a request via lawyers, not a direct legal threat. But it is an unprecedented move which shows how bad things have become.”

Read more: David Beckham’s heartbreak laid bare as he sends emotional public message to son Brooklyn

So, what do you think of this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.