David Beckham’s heartbreak laid bare as he sends emotional public message to son Brooklyn

Sir David Beckham has reached out to son Brooklyn in a heartbreaking message posted to social media overnight.

After footballer David posted a carousel of pictures to Instagram yesterday (December 31) that didn’t feature Brooklyn, he was back on social media as the clock struck midnight. And his estranged son was clearly in his thoughts.

A feud has reportedly been simmering between David, Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham since the youngster’s 2022 wedding (Credit: Splash News)

David Beckham sends olive branch to son Brooklyn

The father-of-four took to social media last night to share a series of pictures of his children. He posted throwback pictures of himself with sons Romeo and Cruz as well as with daughter Harper. The last snap he posted was a throwback of himself and Brooklyn, 26.

It saw the father and son smiling together, with David writing on top of the picture: “I love you all so much.” He added a white heart to the picture.

He then shared a picture of Victoria with all of their children, from when Harper, now 14, was a newborn baby. David added text to that one, too. It read: “You are my life.” He also added five white love hearts. David also said: “I love you all, love Daddy. On to 2026 [champagne glass emoji].”

David sent an olive branch to Brooklyn overnight (Credit: Instagram)

Victoria shares David’s heartbreak

Tellingly, the only picture of the five that Victoria reposted to her Stories was the one of David and Brooklyn. She reshared it with a beating red love heart emoji.

Brooklyn doesn’t appear to have been on social media overnight. Regardless, last month, it was reported – and seemingly confirmed by youngest brother Cruz, 20 – that Brooklyn had blocked his famous family on social media. So he likely wouldn’t have seen the posts.

Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, has been online. She’s posted a picture of a white fluffy dog and a designer bag.

David told his family: ‘I love you all’ (Credit: Instagram)

Origins of the feud

Relations are thought to have been frayed between David, Victoria, Brooklyn and Nicola since the couple’s wedding. They tied the knot in April 2022. Rows apparently centred around the venue for the wedding, her billionaire family taking over the organisation and Victoria not designing Nicola’s dress.

Then, last year, Brooklyn and Nicola held a vow renewal. The Beckhams weren’t invited – something that reportedly left Victoria feeling ‘humiliated’.

Brooklyn also failed to wish his famous dad a happy 50th birthday on social media. And that radio silence was continued when David collected his knighthood.

As the Beckhams go into the New Year, one thing is for sure – there is a way back for Brooklyn, he just has to reach out and take the olive branch his parents are offering.

