Cruz Beckham hits out as brother Brooklyn ‘blocks’ family on Instagram amid ongoing feud: ‘My mum and dad would never unfollow their son’

Cruz Beckham has hit out at his brother, Brooklyn, after the 26-year-old seemingly blocked his whole family on Instagram amid an ongoing feud.

The reported blocking comes just days after it was claimed that Brooklyn was considering dropping his surname.

Brooklyn Beckham’s feud with his family

The Beckham feud has been ongoing for months now, with reports claiming it’s down to Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz’s, frayed relationship with his parents.

Things heated up when Brooklyn snubbed his dad’s 50th birthday party. Brooklyn reportedly told his parents after that he wanted “no more contact” with them.

Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows in a lavish ceremony back in August. However, the Beckhams weren’t invited.

Now, Brooklyn has seemingly taken another step to cut his family out of his life by reportedly blocking them on Instagram.

Cruz hits out

This morning (Sunday, December 21), Cruz Beckham, the youngest son of David and Victoria, hit out at claims that the couple had unfollowed their son on Instagram.

The 20-year-old shared a newspaper article claiming David and Victoria unfollowed Brooklyn on his story for his 2.1 million followers to see.

“NOT TRUE,” he wrote.

“My mum and dad would never unfollow their son…Let’s get facts right,” he continued.

“They woke up blocked…as did I.”

A look at Brooklyn’s Instagram shows that none of his family appear in his followers list anymore.

Brooklyn to ditch Beckham name in 2026 ‘rebrand’?

Earlier this month, it was reported that Brooklyn was looking to change his surname.

The 26-year-old’s current surname is Beckham-Peltz, after tying the knot with actress Nicola in 2022.

Speaking to Heat magazine, a source claimed: “It’s been nearly a year since Brooklyn last spoke to his parents, and while they have tried to build bridges, he has no intention of meeting with them until they issue a public apology to Nicola.”

The source claimed Brooklyn is hoping for a “personal rebrand” in 2026 to start afresh. “They both feel their double-barrelled name is associated with the feud, and they want to move on. They don’t need the Beckham name anymore and they would like any future babies to be Peltz,” the source claimed.

The potential move is being described as the “ultimate insult” to David and Victoria. The insider added that there would be “no going back” if Brooklyn went through with the move.

