David Beckham fans share their heartbreak for footballer as he posts emotional message amid Brooklyn rift

David Beckham fans have expressed their concerns on the footballer’s latest Instagram post amid his ongoing rift with son Brooklyn.

Earlier today (December 31), the former England captain, 50, posted the highlights of his year on his social media page – which included receiving a knighthood.

And, while he had plenty of positive moments to reflect on, it was what he didn’t post that raised eyebrows.

Now, David’s 88.5 million followers have been quick to ask questions about one missing figure.

David Beckham has posted a lookback on 2025 (Credit: Splash News)

David Beckham fans flood his comment section

In his lengthy post reflecting on what happened in 2026, David wrote: “I feel very lucky to have had the year I’ve had in 2025 full of moments that I will never forget from my 50th to my knighthood (still pinching myself).”

The star also added how thrilled he was to win a Major League Soccer trophy with Inter Miami CF, which he co-owns.

“Thank you for the incredible memories I will forever remember 2025,” he finished his heartfelt post, adding that he loves his wife, Victoria, and their kids – although he didn’t name them individually.

‘Sad to see’

However, eagle-eyed fans noticed that eldest son Brooklyn was noticeably absent in David’s carousel of 20 photos amid their on-going feud.

“Brooklyn is clearly still out of the picture,” wrote one fan.

“Sad to see,” someone else added. “Got to fight for that family bond.”

A third hoped that 2026 could spell a reconciliation: “Hopefully just temporary,” they wrote.

Elsewhere, some fans criticised David for ‘deliberately’ leaving out his first-born.

“The absence of a photo with him seems cruel. Children often make mistakes, and parents should be wise and help them,” one observer commented.

“It’s so harsh to blatantly leave him out,” said another.

Brooklyn is estranged from his famous family (Credit: Splash News)

Why did Brooklyn fall out with the other Beckhams?

Brooklyn, 26, has not been pictured with his family since Christmas 2024, with the family widely reported to not be on speaking terms.

While TMZ initially reported the row was between Brooklyn and brother Romeo, the whole family seems to have been involved in the in-fighting.

Brooklyn, who married actress Nicola Peltz in 2022, has not attended any Beckham family events – and even missed his dad’s knighthood earlier this year.

Neither David, nor Victoria, 51, have spoken publicly on the feud. However, former Spice Girl Victoria has reached out to Brooklyn on socials.

The Beckham’s have not spoken publicly about the feud (Credit: Splash News)

In one Instagram post, Victoria shared her family’s Christmas set up, which included a stocking for Brooklyn. Fans also noticed that Victoria had liked one of Brooklyn’s Instagram reels.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn’s camp has yet to officially address rumours.

However, the other Beckham children have been more vocal. Cruz Beckham hit back at rumours that the wider clan had ‘blocked’ Beckham.

The 20 year old wrote on his own Instagram page: “My mum and dad would never unfollow their son, let’s get the facts right. They woke up blocked… as did I.”

