King Charles’ ‘true feelings’ over David Beckham’s knighthood after football star’s ‘tears’

Sir David Beckham was honoured by King Charles on Tuesday as he was knighted at Windsor Castle.

Football icon David, 50, received a knighthood during the investiture at Windsor, for services to sport and charity.

During the investiture at Windsor Castle, former England captain David was seen having a chat with King Charles.

The sports star was also supported by his wife, Victoria, and his parents at the ceremony.

Now, a body language expert has said Charles looked “truly happy to bestow this honour on a good friend”.

David received his knighthood on Tuesday (Credit: Photo by Richard Pohle/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

David Beckham ‘thrilled’ to receive knighthood

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton said: “David Beckham’s body language during his knighthood ceremony clearly shows just how thrilled he is.

“From the moment he receives the honour, his excitement is unmistakable and he’s grinning broadly. Close-up shots of his face show every feature lit up in genuine happiness: his cheeks are lifted, his eyes crinkle into crow’s feet, and his whole face is engaged.

“These subtle but telling signs, the laugh lines and the fully animated expression, speak to authentic joy, not just polite formality. Even a profile view captures his elation; he’s absolutely over the moon, proud, and slightly overwhelmed by the moment.”

David was honoured for his services to sport and charity (Credit: Photo by Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Shutterstock)

King Charles ‘truly happy’ to give honour to David Beckham

Darren went on to discuss the dynamic between David and King Charles. He said their body language “reflects a close, warm bond”.

He continued: “Charles’ face mirrors Beckham’s delight. His eyes are bright, his smile wide, and the laugh lines around his eyes reveal genuine pleasure.

“This isn’t a ceremonial performance; both men clearly share mutual respect and affection.

“Watching them interact, it’s obvious that Charles is truly happy to bestow this honour on a good friend, and Beckham’s excitement only reinforces the closeness of their relationship.”

‘Such an emotional day’

After receiving his knighthood, David gushed: “I couldn’t be prouder. People know how patriotic I am. I love my country. I’ve always said how important the monarchy is to my family.

“I’m lucky enough to have travelled around the world and all people want to talk to me about is our monarchy. It makes me proud.”

Speaking to The Sun, David also said there had been some tears. He admitted: “Today has been such an emotional day, more emotion than nerves, in all honesty. There have been a few tears and a lot of emotion.”

The king didn’t seem the only person thrilled to see David receive the honour.

His son, Romeo, shared his pride on Instagram.

Romeo, 23, wrote: “No one deserves this more than you, love you so much. Congrats Sir dad.”

