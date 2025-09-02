Concerns have been shared about David Beckham after wife Victoria uploaded a slew of snaps from their sun-soaked holiday.

The beloved showbiz couple – who married in 1999 – have been living it up in Italy recently, enjoying a lush holiday with their family, amid a reported ‘feud’ with son Brooklyn.

However, after Victoria gave fans a peek inside their getaway, several people have expressed their concerns about David.

The family enjoyed a recent holiday abroad (Credit: SplashNews.com)

David Beckham sparks health concerns after Victoria’s holiday post

On Monday (September 1), Victoria took to her Instagram and shared several photos from the family trip to Italy.

The first snap showed Victoria leaning on David while relaxing on their luxury yacht. The pair looked totally loved-up as they took in the stunning surroundings.

Meanwhile, in other photos, Victoria could be seen posing with daughter Harper and sons Cruz and Romeo.

And it wouldn’t be a Beckham holiday with David getting out his teeny trunks, with Victoria sharing a photo of her hunky husband wearing a pair of tight red trunks… complete with tan lines.

She captioned the post: “Perfect end to summer.”

What did fans say?

However, several of Victoria’s followers, including a doctor, were quick to share their concerns over how sunburnt David looked.

A dermatologist called Dr Emi Arpa wrote in the comments section: “Love everything about these pictures except David’s sunburn.”

Another person penned: “That’s what I said. I was like: ‘Ahhhh don’t ruin that beauty.'” A third then said: “I was thinking the same… Too burnt.” Someone else mused: “Does David know about sunscreen?”

The concern comes days after David’s pal Gordon Ramsay revealed a skin cancer diagnosis. And, in the comments section of his post, he was cruelly trolled after extolling the virtues of using sunscreen.

Fans pointed out how David was sunburnt in the pictures Posh posted (Credit: Instagram Story)

Brooklyn missing from Beckham family holiday

It seems the Beckhams have had the time of their lives on their recent Italian holiday. However, one family member who was absent from the trip was son Brooklyn.

For the past few months, reports have suggested that the Beckhams have been embroiled in a family feud with Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz.

As a result, Brooklyn didn’t publically reach out to brother Romeo, when he celebrated his 23rd birthday earlier this week. He did, however, share a post for little sister Harper when she turned 14 earlier this summer.

