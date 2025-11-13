Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Now, the star has shared a new update in a rare interview, telling fans that doctors dealt with the lesion “immediately”.

Gordon Ramsay shared that he had been treated for skin cancer over the summer (Credit: Cover Images)

Gordon Ramsay reveals cancer diagnosis

Back in August, in a candid post on social media, Gordon, 59, revealed that he has been hospitalised for surgery to remove the cancer.

Revealing he was diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma – the most common type of skin cancer – Gordon shared a picture of his face, with a bandage covering his surgery.

In the following slide, the bandage was removed. In the picture, Gordon’s scar – underneath his ear – was visible. And the chef joked that he really did have cancer surgery, and not a face lift.

In his caption, Gordon thanked the team who helped treat him, and said: “Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this basal cell carcinoma. Thank you!”

He then shared a warning to his followers: “Please don’t forget your sunscreen this weekend.”

Showing off his sense of humour, he then added: “I promise you it’s not a face lift! I’d need a refund.”

The celebrity chef has now shared an update on his recovery (Credit: Cover Images)

What is basal cell carcinoma?

Basal cell carcinoma is the most common type of skin cancer. It develops in the top layer of the skin. They usually grow slowly and, happily for Gordon, they rarely spread to other parts of the body.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram)

Support pours in as Gordon Ramsay shares cancer diagnosis

The chef was soon inundated with support in the comments section of his post.

Rod Rinder shared his support with a red heart emoji. The Ramsay family are also close friends with the Beckhams, and Romeo Beckham liked the post. Daughter Holly – who is tying the knot soon – also hit the like button. Gordon shares Holly and his five other kids – Tilly, Megan, Jack, Oscar and Jesse – with wife Tana.

Well wishes from fans also flooded in.

“Hope you get well soon,” said one. Another added: “Get well soon Gordon.” “Glad you caught it early,” said another.

“Glad you’re alright! Your brash humour brings me great joy, be well Gordon!” another commented. “Wishing you a speedy recovery, Gordon! Thank you for championing the vital message that sunscreen should be a daily habit. Remember, prevention is key in the fight against cancer!” said another.

Gordon will have had support from his long-time wife Tana Ramsay (Credit: Cover Images)

Gordon Ramsay shares health update

In a new interview with The Times, Gordon has now shared a health update.

He revealed: “It was a scare, but it was dealt with immediately.”

The chef then revealed why he went public with the diagnosis. “That [bleep]ing plaster was the size of a book cover, so I had to come clean!”

Read more: Gordon Ramsay admits he’s ‘thankful for helmet that saved his life’ in bike crash

Share your well wishes on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.