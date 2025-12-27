Victoria Beckham paid tribute to her husband, David, as the couple’s son, Brooklyn, spent Christmas in the US with his wife, Nicola Peltz, amid the ongoing family feud.

Brooklyn and Nicola have been feuding with the Beckhams for some time. The 26-year-old seemingly blocked the Beckhams on Instagram just days before Christmas.

Brooklyn spends Christmas away from the Beckhams amid feud

Taking to Instagram last night (Friday, December 26), Brooklyn and Nicola shared some pictures from their Christmas Day celebrations in the US.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2022, were seen posing for pictures in front of their Christmas tree whilst wearing matching pyjamas and smiling with Nicola’s parents, Nelson and Claudia.

“We wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy New Year filled with so much love, peace, and happiness,” Nicola then captioned the post, which was also shared to Brooklyn’s Instagram.

It marks a stark contrast for Brooklyn from last year, when the couple spent Christmas with the Beckhams.

David and Harper shared a dance (Credit: Instagram)

Victoria pays tribute to ‘best daddy’ David

Meanwhile, Victoria made a point of saying how good a father David is by sharing some pictures from their family Christmas.

The couple spent Christmas alongside their children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, as well as Victoria’s parents, Jackie and Anthony, and David’s mum, Sandra.

Victoria shared several videos and pictures on her story of the festive celebrations. One video showed Victoria and dad Anthony dancing together.

“Making memories,” Victoria captioned the clip.

Another video then showed David dancing to Islands in the Stream with his daughter, Harper.

As the lyrics, “we rely on each other”, were heard, the father and daughter duo shared a hug.

“Truly the best daddy,” Victoria captioned the video.

Brooklyn has taken another step in the feud (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Brooklyn blocks the Beckhams

The Beckhams’ family Christmas comes just days after Brooklyn blocked them all on Instagram.

Cruz Beckham hit back at claims that David and Victoria had unfollowed Brooklyn by sharing a news story about it on his Instagram story.

“NOT TRUE. My mum and dad would never unfollow their son…Let’s get facts right,” he wrote.

“They woke up blocked… as did I.”

However, the reported “real” reason why Brooklyn has blocked his family has been revealed.

A source alleged to The Sun that Brooklyn blocked his family after Victoria liked one of his posts. His comment section was then flooded with comments from followers urging Brooklyn to make up with his family. Brooklyn is believed to have got annoyed with his mum’s public display of affection and hit the block button.

“David and Victoria are understandably heartbroken by what’s gone on here. This came out of the blue for them. And in the lead-up to Christmas, when families are supposed to come together, it’s devastating,” a source then claimed.

