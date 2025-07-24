Nicola Peltz in hot water over ‘harmful’ photos of her posing with cigarette: ‘Very bad taste’

Nicola Peltz has been called out by angry fans over an “irresponsible” photo she shared online.

The actress is no stranger to sending her fans into a frenzy thanks to her sizzling social media snaps. Just this week, Nicola stripped off for a cheeky bath selfie.

And the model was back at it again when she shared a slew of snaps from her trip to St Tropez, with husband Brooklyn.

However, Nicola has now landed herself in hot water after she uploaded a photo of herself posing with a cigarette.

Nicola Peltz poses with cigarette

On Wednesday (July 23) Nicola took to her Instagram and gave fans another look inside her holiday with her hubby.

In one snap, Nicola could be seen cosying up next to Brooklyn – who is reportedly embroiled in a family feud with his parents David and Victoria.

However, in another photo, she left plenty of people impressed as she posed with a cigarette.

Smouldering to the camera, Nicola looked stunning in a purple crop top that showed off her toned abs, while holding a lit cigarette.

Fans slam Nicola for ‘irresponsible’ snap

Rushing to the comments section, fans were quick to call out Nicola for “glamourising smoking”.

One person fumed: “How to get the ick within a second of seeing a picture. I feel it’s very irresponsible to take pictures holding a cigarette and glamourising it too.”

Another fan agreed: “Why are you glamourising smoking? If you want to smoke, that’s up to you. But be mindful how many young girls watch you.”

What else did fans say?

A third chimed in: “Honestly I thought the same! She is an idol that girls look up to! Very bad taste the pictures with cigarettes.”

A fourth also declared: “Wow.. this could be seriously harmful for other young people looking up to this girl.”

However other fans were quick to defend Nicola, with someone writing: “Women don’t exist to be role models 24/7. She can live her life without having to carry the weight of everyone’s expectations.”

Another also penned: “There are worse things. @nicolaannepeltzbeckham why don’t you have your comments on limited?”

