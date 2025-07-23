Brooklyn Beckham slammed following comment on naked bath photo of wife Nicola Peltz

Brooklyn Beckham has come under fire for a comment he made about his wife Nicola Peltz’s naked bath selfie.

The 26-year-old has been married to actress Nicola, 30, since 2022. Totally smitten, the couple – who are currently said to be ‘feuding’ with his famous parents – are no strangers to keeping fans updated on their love story.

And this week, the pair were at it again when Nicola shared a slew of snaps from their recent getaway – but it is one photo in particular that got plenty of people talking.

The pair have divided their followers (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Nicola Peltz’s naked bath selfie on holiday with Brooklyn Beckham

On Tuesday (July 22), Nicola took to her Instagram and gave fans a look inside her latest trip away with her hubby.

The model included photos of her posing on a yacht as well as an image of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola soaking up the sun.

But in the second snap, it showed Nicola totally naked in the bath. She looked stunning as she posed with her arms and legs strategically placed to cover her modesty.

Nicola captioned the post: “Best memories.”

What did Brooklyn Beckham say?

Fans were left gushing over Nicola’s post – but it was Brooklyn’s comment that left some people rather unimpressed.

Keep your private business to yourselves

“I took the photo in the bath,” he proudly wrote in the comments section.

Disgusted, one person replied: “Keep your private business to yourselves no respect for you!” Someone else added: “Is that something to be proud of?”

Fans were not impressed (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans call out Brooklyn

A third chimed in: “This situation is not normal and you should think about it.” Another follower wrote: “Something to be proud of? Lol you had no choice but to take the nude pic! Thanks for sharing your girl with us. Great body 10/10.”

A fifth then said: “And put it on here for everyone to see! If it’s true love you don’t feel the need to be constantly proving it to everyone, as long as the person knows.”

It’s a beautiful picture and so is your wife

However, other fans stuck up for the couple, with one person writing: “Ignore all the negative comments think you two are great together.”

Another gushed: “It’s a beautiful picture and so is your wife.”

