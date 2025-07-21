Married couple Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz can’t catch a break as they complaints poured in after they made a joint Instagram account for their dogs.

The pair, who tied the knot in 2022, remain in the headlines following numerous reports of a feud between Brooklyn and his famous family.

While nobody has confirmed the reason for the reported feud, the cause of the rift is the supposed tension between Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, and the Beckham family.

As more continues to unfold, Brooklyn has faced backlash for allegedly distancing himself from his family. However, in a new update, it appears the backlash hasn’t stopped…

Brooklyn is reportedly feuding with his family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz in ‘very important’ family announcement

On Sunday (July 20), Nicola took to Instagram to announce that she and Brooklyn have started an Instagram account for their fluffy friends.

“Very important announcement,” she wrote on her Story, adding an emoji of a poodle dog. “We made an account for our doggies.”

Brooklyn and Nicola share four poodles – Lamb, Label, Birdie and Angel. For the announcement, Nicola attached an adorable photo of Birdie leaning against a wall while sitting on a bed.

As of this writing, their feed features a photo of each of their dogs. The account currently has 178 followers.

Despite the harmless nature of the account, and it only launching less than a day ago, Nicola and Brooklyn’s latest venture has already attracted negative comments.

Nicola announced that she and Brooklyn now have an account for their dogs (Credit: Instagram)

‘Even your babies don’t look happy’

One user on X, formerly Twitter, noticed the lack of interest in the account from their followers.

They said: “It has been eight hours since Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz, who have 20 million followers between them, announced their dog Instagram page… and it currently has 158 followers,” with numerous skull emoji.

Even your babies don’t look happy.

“Even your babies don’t look happy,” another shared on their Instagram page.

“Why are all your puppies white,” a third remarked.

‘They’re all too cute’

However, not everyone had something bad to say, as many are already super invested in the account.

“Always here for a doggo account” one said.

They’re all too cute, poodle baby gang!” another shared.

“Actually too much cuteness,” a third expressed.

