Strictly star Katy Brand reveals producer’s shock request during stint on BBC show: ‘I flatly refused’

Katy Brand has revealed the joke she refused to make on Strictly after reportedly being asked by a producer to tell it.

The comedian appeared on the glitzy BBC One show in 2012 for the Christmas special. She was partnered with Anton Du Beke and the pair came second to last on the leaderboard.

And recently, Katy shared some behind-the-scenes details, alleging that she was asked to say specific jokes – something she “flatly refused”.

She appeared on Strictly in 2012 (Credit: BBC)

Katy Brand’s Strictly confession

During her Strictly stint in 2012, Katy performed a Viennese Waltz to It’s The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year. And although she landed some 9s from the judges, she failed to take home the festive Glitterball trophy.

And now, years later, Katy has opened up about her experience on the beloved show.

Taking to her Instagram last week, Katy claimed she turned down telling jokes that were handed to her by a Strictly producer.

“When I did Strictly Come Dancing in 2012, I was asked by the producer filming the VT interest interview package to say: ‘I live to make people laugh’ and also: ‘When I heard I was doing a Viennese Waltz, I was confused, because I thought that was a biscuit’.”

Katy added: “And friends, I flatly refused to say either of those things on camera. So I want you to be inspired by this to that that you too can control your brand messaging as you see fit.”

ED! has contacted BBC for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katy Brand (@katybrandofficial)

What else has Katy said about Strictly?

Meanwhile in 2012, Katy reflected on her Strictly experience, calling it “refreshing”.

She told The Telegraph: “Anton and I didn’t win with our Christmas-inspired Viennese Waltz, we didn’t even come close. But with a couple of ‘9s’ from Len and Bruce, we didn’t disgrace ourselves either.

“I had a wonderful week, a refreshing dip into a world where words don’t matter so much as actions. And thank you to Anton for being such a brilliant laugh about it all. He’s a great combination of taking his work seriously, but not himself (the advice I believe Dame Margot Fonteynonce gave to her fellow dancers).”

Strictly news

In other Strictly News, bosses are reportedly holding hold presenter auditions. This comes following the departure of Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman last year.

According to The Sun, La Voix, Tom Allen and the other remaining stars who have been whittled down will be trying out for the job this week.

They are all said to have been summons to a top secret London location.

Bosses will be carrying out ‘chemistry tests’ before the celebrities all this week, it has been claimed.

Read more: Janette Manrara finally addresses Strictly future after axing rumours: ‘That’s showbiz!’

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