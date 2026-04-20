Two new stars in race to host Strictly as auditions take place this week with candidates heavily ‘vetted’ to avoid Scott Mills-style scandal

Strictly Come Dancing’s race to find its new presenters is hotting up, with La Voix and Tom Allen now reportedly in the running.

It has been claimed La Voix and Tom are both being looked at as potential replacements for Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.

La Voix is already a big hit with Strictly viewers, following her success on the show last year.

The former RuPaul’s Drag Race star – real name Christopher Dennis – was partnered with Aljaž Škorjanec.

La Voix is said to be in the running for the new Strictly hosting job (Credit: BBC)

They were a fan-favourite pairing, although their time was cut short. La Voix had to bow out before Blackpool due to injury.

Tom, meanwhile, does not have a pre-existing links with Strictly Come Dancing.

However, the comedian is a popular TV presenter after previously hosting the likes of The Apprentice’s Your Fired and Bake Off’s Extra Slice.

La Voix and Tom Allen in running for Strictly Come Dancing job

The news of La Voix and Tom’s potential to host Strictly comes as the BBC has begun holding auditions for its ‘final shortlist’.

According to The Sun, La Voix, Tom and the other remaining stars who have been whittled down will be trying out for the job this week.

They are all said to have been summons to a top secret London location.

Bosses will be carrying out ‘chemistry tests’ before the celebrities all this week, it has been claimed.

It has even been reported that the auditions will be full dress rehearsals and a live band will be present.

The BBC is also ‘heavily vetting’ all hopefuls after the broadcaster was hit with multiple scandals.

Earlier this month, Radio 2 presenter Scott Mills was sacked after allegations were made into his “personal contact”.

A source told the publication: “They’ve mentioned La Voix’s name a lot. She’s definitely a favourite with some, but nothing is set in stone yet.”

And referring to Tom’s name being thrown into the mix, the insider added: “They really want to bring the fun this year. It’s all about chemistry who clicks instantly and can keep the energy up live on air.”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Tom Allen has reportedly made the BBC’s ‘final shortlist’ (Credit: BBC)

Who else is in the running?

Tess and Claudia shocked fans last autumn when they announced they were quitting Strictly Come Dancing.

Since then, the BBC has been scouring the country’s TV talent pool of big names to find the perfect replacements for the coveted job.

Rylan Clark and Emma Willis are said to be in the running.

The One Show’s Alex Jones is apparently on the final shortlist, along with Alison Hammond, Bradley Walsh and Zoe Ball.

Insiders have claimed the BBC is “open to mixing it up” and will consider same-sex pairings or even three hosts.

Nothing is apparently off the table. Exciting!

Read more: Amy Dowden reveals ‘fights’ and ‘tear’ with Strictly Come Dancing ‘rival’

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