4 questions the BBC needs to answer as Scott Mills sacked over historic sexual offences against teenage boy

Scott Mills was sacked by the BBC earlier this week, over allegations relating to his personal conduct.

The news of his exit was shared with his BBC colleagues via email, with Lorna Clarke, Director of Music, admitting it would come as a “shock” to those who had worked with him.

It has since been reported that the DJ, 53, was axed from Radio 2 and the Corporation as a whole over allegations of historic sexual offences against a teenage boy under the age of 16.

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Scott Mills was sacked by the BBC earlier this week (Credit: BBC)

Why has Scott Mills been sacked from the BBC after Met Police closed case?

The BBC is refusing to say why he was sacked other than that it was related to his “personal conduct”. As a result, the corporation is now under pressure to explain what they knew about Mills’ brush with the police, and when.

In a statement, the BBC shared: “While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC.”

Clarke’s statement added: “I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the Breakfast Show, and the BBC. I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock.”

She added that no further comment would be made. However, new information came to light courtesy of the Met Police. It shared that Mills was investigated following a “referral from another police force”. And, due to lack of evidence, the case against him was dropped.

So why has Scott Mills been sacked by the BBC when the case against him was dropped by the Met Police?

Scott Mills is yet to make a statement on the allegations (Credit: Splash News)

Why has the complainant contacted the BBC now?

The Met’s statement said: “In December 2016, the Met began an investigation following a referral from another police force. The investigation related to allegations of serious sexual offences against a teenage boy. These were reported to have taken place between 1997 and 2000.

“As part of these enquiries, a man who was in his forties at the time of the interview was questioned by police under caution in July 2018. A full file of evidence was submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service, who determined the evidential threshold had not been met to bring charges. Following this advice, the investigation was closed in May 2019.”

The claims are said to relate to when Mills joined BBC Radio 1 back in 1998. It’s not known if the BBC was told of the investigation at the time. A source close to the BBC alleged the Corporation acted “quickly and decisively” last week following a complaint. The BBC is understood to have updated the complainant following his sacking, and are in contact with them.

But why has the complainant contacted the BBC now? Social media commentators have suggested it could be due to the recently-released Huw Edwards dramatisation, Power, hitting the headlines.

Why was Scott Mills not suspended?

Piers Morgan had a point when he tweeted about the scandal earlier today.

He posted: “I don’t understand this Scott Mills scandal. He was investigated by police 10yrs ago over alleged offences 25+ years ago, but no action was taken and case was closed. Now he gets instantly fired over same thing? The BBC needs to explain why, surely?”

So, in a country where people are innocent until proven guilty, should Scott have been suspended pending investigation, instead of being fired? Why did the BBC move to the instant dismissal of one of its top talent? Calls are growing for the Corporation to share more information, with many declaring that licence fee payers deserve to know the truth.

Mills was sacked and not suspended over the allegations (Credit: BBC)

Why has it made the public domain?

These allegations could be career-ending for Scott Mills.

If the police closed the case due to lack of evidence, why is he now being tried in the papers and on social media?

Could the BBC have acted differently when it came to his departure, given the damning nature of the allegations?

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment. It said it has nothing further to add to its earlier statements. Scott has so far not commented on the allegations. His reps have so far ignored our request for comment.

Read more: Scott Mills’ net worth and huge BBC salary revealed as he’s sacked by Corporation

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