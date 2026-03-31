Inside Scott Mills’s net worth as his shocking BBC salary is revealed following sudden axe

The BBC might have suddenly fired Scott Mills, but he’s earned a fortune over the years from the corporation alone and reportedly has a huge net worth.

Yesterday (March 30), the BBC announced the 53-year-old had been sacked from his Radio 2 Breakfast Show. Latest reports now claim that he was investigated by police over allegations of sexual offences against a teenage boy.

Scott’s final radio show took place last Tuesday (March 24).

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

As of this writing, Scott has yet to break his silence over the alleged claims. However, over the years, he has earned a steady income due to decades of work. Here is everything we know about his income and salary…

It was announced yesterday that Scott was fired from the BBC (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Scott Mills’ BBC salary before sudden axe

Before his work on BBC Radio 2, Scott joined Radio 1 in 1998 as the host of the early breakfast show. From 2004 to 2022, he became a permanent presenter of the early evening programme, which was named The Scott Mills Show.

Becoming a household name, his show featured huge guests from Britney Spears to Kylie Minogue.

Following a successful run on Radio 1, he moved to Radio 2 and replaced Steve Wright in July 2022. Over two years later, he then replaced Zoe Ball as the host of Radio 2’s Breakfast Show.

According to the BBC, Scott earned an astonishing £355,000 – £359,999 in the 12 months leading up to April 2025. He was the corporation’s 11th highest-paid employee there.

Meanwhile, Scott’s full salary for hosting the breakfast show is expected to be significantly higher It will likely be revealed when the next BBC Annual Report is published this summer.

What other work has Scott done for the BBC?

Outside of radio, Scott has done a lot of work for the BBC over the years.

In April 1999, he made his Top of the Pops presenting debut. However, his television work has continued.

From appearances on Children in Need and Never Mind the Buzzcocks, Scott signed up for Strictly in 2014. Partnered with Joanne Clifton, they finished in 11th place.

In 2024, Scott and his husband, Sam Vaughan, appeared on the second series of Celebrity Race Across the World and won the show.

Also in 2024, he fronted his own BBC podcast series, The Scott Mills Weekly. He and Rylan also had their own show, Pop Top 10. Meanwhile, the pair also hosted the UK’s Eurovision coverage.

Scott and his husband sam won the series series of Celebrity Race Across the World (Credit: Splashnews.com)

His £1.5 million home

After living in London for many years, Scott and his husband Sam bought a home in Hertfordshire worth £1,425,000 in 2022.

In addition to five bedrooms, it also has five bathrooms.

The home includes a modern bathroom with a spacious walk-in shower, along with an open-plan kitchen and dining area, plus a separate sitting room.

In a joint Instagram post shared in February, Scott and Sam shared a glimpse into their huge home. Their huge kitchen space and separate sitting room were on full display as Sam tried to use Reebok Heelys.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Vaughan (@samvaughan89)

Scott’s reported net worth total

With a career spanning several decades, Scott has reportedly earned himself millions.

According to Benzinga, he is worth an estimated $9.14 million (£6.8 million) as of 2024.

Read more: Inside Rylan Clark and Scott Mills’ close friendship – ‘other husband’; ‘love’ admission; ‘lay off him’ message to trolls

What do you think of this story? What do you think of Scott Mills’ net worth? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.