Inside Rylan Clark and Scott Mills’ close friendship – ‘other husband’; ‘love’ admission; ‘lay off him’ message to trolls

TV presenters Rylan Clark and Scott Mills, who will be hosting the Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Final 2025 tonight (May 13) on BBC One, have a close friendship they aren’t afraid to show off.

Here, we take a look back at some of their most wholesome moments…

Rylan and Scott have a close friendship (Credit: BBC)

Rylan Clark defends Scott Mills from BBC Radio 2 backlash

In May 2022, Scott stepped in for Ken Bruce on BBC Radio 2 after he decided to take a break from his show after 34 years.

While Scott, 52, has many years under his belt as a radio host, listeners complained about the sudden change, insisting Scott was using Ken’s show to plug his Radio 1 show, which he still fronted at the time.

Following the backlash, Rylan, 36, took to X, formerly Twitter, to defend his pal and told haters to “lay off” him.

“Scott Mills is an amazing radio host and I’m loving hearing him on our @BBCRadio2. He’s also one of the gooduns. Lay off x,” he wrote.

According to Metro, Scott saw Rylan’s sweet post and replied with “LOVE YOU” and a heart emoji.

After many years at Radio 1, Scott left Radio 1 in July of that year and permanently replaced Steve Wright at Radio 2.

Scott steps in for Rylan

Rylan, who also hosts his own Radio 2 show at the weekend, had to suddenly pull out of his slot after his mum, Linda, was rushed to hospital after suffering a nasty fall while on holiday in 2023.

Linda had to undergo surgery while on holiday following the accident. In the meantime, Scott came to the rescue and supported his friend during a difficult time.

“Get well soon Linda,” Scott shared on social media, adding a red heart emoji.

“Love ya @Rylan sending all my love. I’ll be with you tomorrow 3pm @BBCRadio2,” he continued.

In response to the news, Rylan thanked his mate for stepping in at the last minute.

“Cheers Scott for covering me at Radio 2 and Thanks to the people out here that have sent their well wishes. Praying for a successful surgery and a quick recovery. Will update you on mummy Linda as and when I can x,” he shared.

What are friends for, aye?

Scott stepped in for Rylan when his mum suffered a horrible accident (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Scott refers to Rylan as his ‘other husband’

In October 2021, Scott got engaged to partner Sam Vaughan after four years together. The pair tied the knot in June 2024 in Spain.

However, before getting hitched, Ryan celebrated Scott’s wedding the month before during his Radio 2 radio show.

In an Instagram photo shared to Scott’s feed, Ryan can be seen kissing Scott’s head while wearing a large gold crown. Scott flashed a huge smile while donning heart-shaped sunglasses and a sash that said “Hen Party” written across in pink.

Scott playfully held a silver balloon that had “bride-to-be” written on it.

“Thank you to my other husband @rylan for planning the best two hours ever on today’s show @bbcradio2,” Scott wrote.

“Love you loads Ry, and thank you to everyone for all the good luck messages for me and @samvaughan89 it was so lovely,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Mills (@realscottmills)

‘Rylan needs to find his version of Sam’

Since getting married, Scott has admitted he is eager for Rylan to find love again. The former X Factor contestant used to be married to Dan Neal. However, they separated in 2021 due to “a number of mistakes” which Rylan “deeply regrets”.

In an interview with the Mirror, Scott said: “Rylan needs to find his version of Sam [Scott’s husband] because that’s what he needs.

“Sometimes Rylan is like: ‘Oh, I wish I had someone like Sam,’ and it’s like,: ‘Hey, you have got all the time in the world.’ I know deep down he would love to find somebody,” Scott continued.

“It took me a long time to find the right one. Not discounting any of my other relationships because I’m on good terms with people. But it took me quite a long time and it’s worth it in the end because you know it’s the right thing.”

Rylan split from husband Dan in 2021 (Credit: Spalshnews.com)

Scott and Rylan launch podcast

In September 2024, after being friends for many years, Scott and Rylan teamed up to launch their own podcast with BBC Sounds, Pop Top 10.

“Each week we join forces to rank iconic music and pop culture moments with a special guest!” they announced in September 2024.

So far, guests have included Perrie Edwards, Anastacia, Katherine Ryan, and Trevor Nelson, to name a few.

If there’s anyone who is passionate about pop culture, it’s Rylan and Scott…

Watch the Eurovision semi-final tonight (May 13) on BBC One at 8pm.

Read more: Rob Rinder shares birthday message to ‘beautiful’ Rylan Clark after romance claims

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.