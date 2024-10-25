Rob Rinder shares birthday message to ‘beautiful’ Rylan Clark after romance claims

TV star and barrister Rob Rinder recently took to social media to celebrate Rylan Clark‘s birthday with a message that not only showcased their bond, but also reignited speculation about the nature of their relationship.

“Happy birthday @Rylan beautiful on the inside and the outside… ‘Friendship is born at the moment when one man says to another ‘What! You too? I thought that no one but myself…,'” Rob wrote.

He accompanied his post with two candid snapshots of him and Rylan.

Rob Rinder and Rylan Clark

The duo have been the subject of dating rumours for some time now, due to their close friendship.

Their relationship hit headlines earlier this year with the BBC travel show, Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour, which took viewers on a journey through Italy.

Despite the swirling rumours, Rob and Rylan have denied being in a romantic relationship.

However, they have not shied away from expressing their love and appreciation for each other.

Rylan and Rob filmed their Grand Tour show together (Credit: BBC/Rex TV/Zinc Media/Lana Salah)

In a conversation with Closer magazine in May, Rylan opened up about their friendship. “Rob and I have been through a lot of things the same way. I mean, we have the same [bleep] lawyer! She earned a fortune out of us during our divorces!” Rylan revealed.

Rob parted ways with his husband, Seth Cummings, in 2018, and Rylan ended his marriage with Dan Neal in 2021.

Their time together on their travel show strengthened their bond, to the point where Rylan confessed that they “would marry each other tomorrow”.

However, he clarified that the marriage would be platonic.

Rylan addressed the speculation regarding their relationship in May. On Twitter, he clarified: “The answer is no. I’m not dating Rob Rinder, he’s one of my closest friends.”

Close friends Rob Rinder and Rylan Clark have shut down romance rumours (Credit: ITV)

Fans react

Amid the birthday wishes, fans took the opportunity to express their love for the duo’s relationship.

“You look gorgeous together gents! Happy Birthday @Rylan!” One fan exclaimed.

Another chimed in: “What a lovely thing to say. True Friendship is priceless.”

“You two are so gorgeous together you are both so lovely to each other,” a third echoed.

“We need more of your travel explorations on TV,” another tweeted, referencing Rob and Rylan’s successful travel show.

