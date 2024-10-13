Rob Rinder once made a sad confession about his childhood, admitting he felt “out of place”.

The TV favourite shot to fame thanks to his role on ITV’s Judge Rinder. Since then, he’s bagged appearances in the likes of Good Morning Britain, Celebrity Gogglebox and Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby – which is on today (October 13).

However, growing up, it wasn’t always easy for the beloved presenter…

He previously opened up about his childhood (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder on feeling ‘out of place’ as a child

Rob grew up in the north London suburb of Southgate. His father was a taxi driver and his mother started her own publishing business from her bedroom. Rob went to grammar school, then headed off to the University of Manchester where he studied politics and modern history at the University of Manchester, graduating with first-class honours.

Speaking to The Guardian in 2023, Rob was quizzed on whether he felt out of place, to which he said: “There are two answers to that – yes and no, which is not very helpful.”

Rob explained: “The no is, I think, being gay and growing up in a working-class community, you intuitively understand you’re outside, from the moment of consciousness of being gay, or even being culturally curious.”

He then went on to say how “in the silliest way” he felt “a different sort of impostor syndrome”. Rob added: “I didn’t suit the condition of childhood at all well. I just thought the whole thing was pointless.”

Rob said he ‘felt out of place’ (Credit: ITV)

Rob Rinder’s love life

Back in 2013, Rob tied the knot with fellow barrister Seth Cumming at a ceremony in Ibiza. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch officiated the civil ceremony. After five years of marriage, however, their romance came to an end in 2018.

It was later reported that Rob was “very upset” about the split – and had made a vow not to speak about his personal life.

“It’s very sad news but Rob is separating from his partner of 11-and-a-half years,” a source told The Sun at the time. “He’s very upset about the situation, but the split is amicable and no one else is involved,” they then continued.

“Rob has never spoken about his relationship and nothing will change on that front. He very much wants to focus on his work, including Judge Rinder on ITV which he absolutely adores.”

Watch Rob Rinder on Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond the Lobby on Sunday (October 13) at 6:00pm on BBC Two.

Read more: Kate Garraway tells Rob Rinder ‘shut up’ live on GMB: ‘I’m doing the best I can!’

So did you have a similar experience as a child? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.