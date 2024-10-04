Kate Garraway insisted she was “doing the best I can” to Robert Rinder on this morning’s Good Morning Britain.

The duo were back together hosting Friday’s edition of the show. One segment today saw the hosts discuss whether cyclists and pedestrians should wave a thankful gesture to drivers or not.

The discussion came after Rylan Clark hit out at people who hadn’t thanked him for stopping his car at a zebra crossing.

Rob and Kate hosted a debate on giving drivers a thank you gesture (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway and Robert Rinder on GMB

Kate and Rob invited Dave Chawner and Kane Brown to have the debate. Dave said he doesn’t think it’s necessary for a thank you gesture.

However, Kane thought it was simply just good manners to say thank you and argued that it takes seconds to do so.

Oh, shut up, you’re a trained barrister.

One moment saw Rob and Kate jokingly back each guest. While Rob sat next to Kane, Kate moved over to Dave’s side.

However, Kate said: “If you’re a pedestrian you do feel a bit in battle these days.

“If cyclists and motorists perhaps offered a little more courtesy with a thank you when they’ve paused or stepped back when they’re crossing a road and all that kind of thing, then maybe we would have a little bit more love all around.”

Rob and Kate ended up siding with each guest (Credit: ITV)

However, Rob was confused by Kate’s stance and argued that was Kane’s point.

He reminded her: “You’re arguing for him [Dave].”

Kate joked back: “Oh, shut up, you’re a trained barrister. I’m doing the best I can.”

Viewers shared their thoughts on X over the debate. Many agreed with Kane and said manners cost nothing. One person said: “It never hurts to say thank you.”

Kate jokingly told Rob to “shut up” in the debate (Credit: ITV)

Another tweeted: “Yes, because it’s polite. As a driver myself, I know that a car must stop for a pedestrian on a zebra crossing.

“However, a little acknowledgement from the pedestrian actually means a lot to a driver.”

However, someone else wrote: “Nice if they do but shouldn’t expect as they are doing what’s required?”

Another agreed, adding: “As it’s the law to stop, why should you? Do we thank each other every day for not breaking the law on other things in life?”

