Kate Garraway joked she was “feeling broody” on GMB today as discussion turned to kittens!

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 57, was hosting Friday’s show alongside Adil Ray. The pair were presenting a segment which highlighted a ‘cat crisis’.

More people are now abandoning their pets due to costs. But Kate hinted she would like a cat.

Kate Garraway on GMB

After a clip of kittens at a RSPCA centre was shown, Adil Ray said: “Kate’s going to get some cats, aren’t you?”

Kate replied: “Yeah… they’re making me sort of broody.”

Adil added: “I think you should name them after your fellow GMB presenters.”

Kate replied: “I’m going with Adil and Sean [Fletcher], that’s it, sorted.”

Adil continued: “You could have a little Susanna [Reid], a Ben [Shephard], a Richard [Madeley], an Ed [Balls]…”

GMB discussed a ‘cat crisis’ on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Kate then jokingly hit back: “Not Ben. He’s out now, he’s out!”

Adil quipped: “Get a tortoise, call him Ben and leave him outside.”

It seems Kate could do with having a little kitten running around since her daughter Darcey recently left home for university.

In a video on Instagram, the star is seen packing her car with Darcey’s stuff.

She wrote alongside it: “And just like that she was off! That tiny helpless baby we brought home from hospital 18 years ago has gone to #uni!

“Just like thousands of other parents this weekend I was playing that game of #student jenga trying to get it all in the car. Thank goodness my beloved Victor #volvo has a massive boot!”

Kate added: “Such an emotional moment on so many levels and boy is the house quiet. But Darcey we couldn’t be prouder of you starting this new chapter in your life and know your dad is with you all the way.”

