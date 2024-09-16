Kate Garraway insists daughter Darcey is ‘more like her’ than she cares to admit as she waves her off to university with a very important wardrobe staple

Kate Garraway and her daughter have had a busy past few days from gracing the NTAs stage to now embarking on a brand new adventure – university!

Darcey Draper, 18, who Kate shared with her late husband Derek Draper, bid goodbye to her TV presenter mum earlier today, September 16.

Of course, Kate was there to help Darcey pack up all her essentials and confessed making sure her daughter had all the uni necessities in the car was a bit like playing Jenga!

Kate Garraway and daughter Darcey have had a busy past few days! (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

Kate Garraway waves daughter off to uni!

Despite hinting that Darcey describes herself as quite different to her GMB host mother, Kate has now insisted they are far more similar than she thinks!

In fact, one tell-tale item that she packed and the failure to pack others prompted Kate to acknowledge their similarities!

Kate shared a clip to Instagram where she could be seen filling a car with belongings as she chatted to the camera.

Kate told her followers: “I actually don’t think this is going to fit even though it’s a massive boot as well! Thank goodness there is just two of us and I can get it on the backseat.

“Oh! Gold heels by the way! No actual books as far as I can see – maybe they are in the box.

“She thinks she is so different to me but when it comes to the general chaos and kerfuffle, she is actually quite like me!”

Kate Garraway news

In the caption Kate detailed: “And just like that she was off! That tiny helpless baby we brought home from hospital 18 years ago has gone to #uni! Just like thousands of other parents this weekend I was playing that game of #student Jenga trying to get it all in the car.

“Thank goodness my beloved Victor #volvo has a massive boot! Such an emotional moment on so many levels and boy is the house quiet. But Darcey we couldn’t be prouder of you starting this new chapter in your life and know your Dad is with you all the way.” [sic]

Darcey is now heading up to uni! (Credit: Kiera Fyles / SplashNews.com)

Kate friends and fans flocked to the comment section to share their well wishes, with one writing: “Good luck Darcey. Know how you feel. My daughter started uni today.” [sic]

Another penned: “Best of Luck Darcey and enjoy.”

A third commented: “Ah good luck Darcey. Dad would be so proud. Good luck lovely girl.”

“Kate you and your children are an inspiration,” chimed in another.

