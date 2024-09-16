Ben Shephard occasionally shares a glimpse into his family life.

But he is typically vague and doesn’t divulge too much about life at home with his wife Annie and their sons, Sam and Jack.

However, he has now admitted that over the weekend things got a little intense and he was left “very emotional” due to one of his sons hitting a major milestone!

Can you guess what it is?

Ben Shephard shared a family update on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard shares family update

Yep, it’s that time of year again and the freshers are swarming to university – including Ben’s eldest son Sam, who has bid farewell to his family home and embarked on a new journey.

Evidently this has left Ben a little overwhelmed! Ben shared the news in a quick chat with Lorraine Kelly earlier today as the two studios discussed what was coming up later on This Morning.

Lorraine was keen to hear more about Sam’s first few days at uni to which Ben explained what his son has been up to. A snap of Sam and Ben’s wife Annie from behind flashed up onto the screen as Ben explained: “So he’s had freshers. It was all very emotional. This was him and Annie, he’s in Bristol. She was better than I was to be fair, I was really really emotional about it.”

Later on, when This Morning got underway, Ben said: “Sam left last week, we got a FaceTime call from Sam this morning at 7:30 asking, ‘Mum, how do I do laundry?’ He had all his clothes and he wanted approval from his mum!”

Cat joked that Ben’s son will soon be bringing home his dirty laundry (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard latest

At this, Cat chuckled and Ben continued: “She (Annie) couldn’t have been happier that she’s still very needed.”

Cat also quipped that Sam will soon be bringing his dirty washing home. Despite this, Ben insisted: “It was lovely to feel wanted.”

Previously, Ben has been slammed for mentioning his sons. In fact, several This Morning viewers called out the presenter for referring to his two children back in July.

“Breaking news: Ben has two teenage boys,” one user wrote.

“Rather sick of hearing about Ben’s boys and Deeley’s fake laugh… replace them ASAP… soooo boring,” another penned.

“Has he got two sons?!” a third previously joked.

