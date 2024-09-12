Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have spoken out about meeting up with Holly Willoughby at the NTAs.

Ben was among the many famous faces who attended the National Television Awards on Wednesday (September 11). As well as Ben and This Morning co-host Cat Deeley, Holly Willoughby also made an appearance.

And during a recent episode of the ITV show, Ben Shephard let slip a secret from Holly’s NTAs appearance.

Ben and Cat on Holly Willoughby at NTAs

This Morning returned to screens on Thursday (September 12) with Ben and Cat back at the helm. And it didn’t take long for the pair to discuss the shenanigans that went down during the NTAs the night before.

Divulging to fans, Ben and Cat spoke about meeting up with former This Morning host Holly.

“How lovely to see Holly there as well!” Ben proclaimed, while Cat added: “It was lovely, we saw each other backstage.

“She was running one way, I was running the other. We gave each other a big kiss, trying not to trip on our gowns.”

Ben then let slip: “I’m led to believe that that dress is worth a fair bit of dosh. But it was just gorgeous to see her there.”

Holly wows during TV return

Holly’s NTAs appearance marked a TV return for the presenter. It was her first major TV appearance since Dancing On Ice at the start of the year. It also comes weeks after a man who allegedly plotted to kidnap and kill her was jailed.

At one point in the show Joel Dommett welcomed Holly onto the stage, saying: “Next up is the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award and to present it we’ve got one of my favourite presenters and all round favourite people.”

He added: “We are so so happy she’s here tonight, please give a warm welcome to Holly Willoughby!”

The crowed then cheered and applauded as Holly walked out on stage. She then told the crowd: “Aww, thank you so much. It’s so lovely to see you all.”

Holly then read out all the nominations before presenting the Bruce Forsyth award to Ant and Dec‘s show I’m A Celebrity. Ant and Dec walked up on stage and hugged their close friend Holly.

