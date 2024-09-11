NTAs 2024 viewers stunned over Holly Willoughby’s appearance as she’s met with cheers on stage

Holly Willoughby has made an appearance at the NTAs 2024 as she presented the Bruce Forsyth Award.

The former This Morning presenter, 43, was at the ceremony to present the award to I’m A Celebrity.

This is Holly‘s first major TV appearance since Dancing On Ice at the start of the year. It also comes weeks after a man who allegedly plotted to kidnap and kill her was jailed.

Holly returned to the stage to present an award at the NTAs (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby at the NTAs 2024

Joel Dommett welcomed Holly onto the stage, saying: “Next up is the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award and to present it we’ve got one of my favourite presenters and all round favourite people.

“We are so so happy she’s here tonight, please give a warm welcome to Holly Willoughby!”

The crowed then cheered and applauded as Holly walked out on stage.

Holly told the crowd: “Aww, thank you so much. It’s so lovely to see you all.”

Holly then read out all the nominations before presenting the Bruce Forsyth award to Ant and Dec‘s show I’m A Celebrity.

Ant and Dec walked up on stage and hugged their close friend Holly.

Holly gave the award to I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were stunned by Holly’s appearance and were thrilled to see her back on screens. One person said on X: “Holly looks gorgeous.”

Another wrote: “There is something really heartwarming knowing Holly Willoughby got huge cheers from the audience after everything.”

Someone else added: “How good does Holly Willoughby look.”

Another admitted: “Ok I did NOT expect Holly Willoughby to make an appearance tonight.”

Holly at the NTAs last year (Credit: Cover Images)

Josie and Craig on Holly

Meanwhile, Holly’s former This Morning co-stars Josie Gibson and Craig Doyle admitted they miss her “terribly”.

Josie told The Sun: “We absolutely adore Holly and she’s one of the greats, she’s one of the greatest broadcasters of all time. She makes it look so seamless and she’s a gorgeous person and she’s amazing, we miss her terribly.”

Craig added: “It’s the easiest day in the studio when you’re sitting beside Holly isn’t it? She’s grown up and we’re not.”

