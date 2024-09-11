Holly Willoughby’s best ever NTAs appearances over the years as she’s set to make ‘TV return’ tonight

Holly Willoughby will reportedly attend the NTAs tonight months after her This Morning exit.

The star, 43, has only hosted Dancing On Ice since her daytime exit. However, on Wednesday night, reports claim she’ll be a part of NTAs host Joel Dommett’s presenting line-up.

So with Holly’s NTAs return rumoured, let’s take a look at some of her best ever appearances.

Holly opted for “Hollywood glamour” for the NTAs in 2023 (Credit: Cover Images)

Holly Willoughby at the NTAs – 2023

Last year, Holly attended the NTAs during a turbulent time for This Morning. The ceremony came just a few months after her co-star Phillip Schofield left ITV following his affair admission.

For 2023’s ceremony, Holly looked effortlessly glamorous in a Suzanne Neville lilac, strapless gown with her hair styled in bouncy curls.

She also wore a statement silver necklace. Fans on Instagram gushed over Holly’s look as one said: “Absolutely stunning. Hollywood glamour.”

TV star Holly wore a bridal style number for the 2016 National Television Awards (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2016

The National Television Awards 2016 was a memorable year for Holly.

If you don’t remember one of the best UK TV moments in history, Holly and Phillip turned up to This Morning the next morning after the NTAs still in their outfits.

Holly looked gorgeous in a white, halterneck, figure-hugging dress. Appearing on This Morning just hours after the event, Holly admitted: “I haven’t been home yet. I came straight here.”

But her poor white dress ended up with mint sauce, mustard and piccalilli over it! Hopefully not a repeat this year, Holls…

Holly was all shimmer and sequins for the NTAs in 2008 (Credit: Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock)

2008

Sequins and glitter seemed to be Holly’s theme for the 2008 NTAs.

She wore a stunning, figure-hugging pale pink dress which was embroidered with silver sequins.

Holly paired the dress with black heels and a pale pink clutch bag featuring a bow.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

2017

At the awards seven years ago, Holly went for pink again as she wore a fitted long-sleeved gown with a plunging keyhole neckline.

The Samuel Dougal dress was simple but wowed over her fans. One gushed online: “Wow you look stunning #moveovermarilyn!!”

It seems 2017 was another boozy year for Holly though as she hinted on This Morning the next day that she felt nauseous…

Holly looked stunning at the NTAs in 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

2019

Holly went for a pink polka number for the 2019 awards. Different from some of her previous styles, this dress was A-line.

The light pink dress featured black polka dots, thin black straps and a black belt across the middle.

Holly wore her blonde hair in an updo for this year’s occasion and finished it off with silver jewellery.

TV star Holly went for a darker number at the NTAs in 2022 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Holly Willoughby at the NTAs 2022

Another one of Holly’s best looks was in 2022 when she wore a stunning black princess-style dress on the red carpet.

The dress was strapless and featured a big skirt with stunning floral embroidery across the gown.

Holly wore her hair in a curled updo and opted for minimal jewellery.

Think it’s safe to say, she has nailed every single look for the awards over the years!

Read more: Holly Willoughby set to make ‘TV return’ at NTAs today months after This Morning exit

Which one is your favourite dress? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.