Holly Willoughby is reportedly set to make her TV return — almost a year after her This Morning exit.

The TV presenter left the ITV show in October 2023, after police uncovered a plot to kidnap, rape and kill her. The court sentenced the man allegedly behind the plot, Gavin Plumb, to life in prison in July. He will serve a minimum sentence of 16 years.

And in January this year, Holly made a defiant comeback to host Dancing On Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern.

However, another telly return is on the cards for Holly apparently, as she’s set to appear at the National Television Awards tonight!

Holly left This Morning last year (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby ‘making TV return’ after This Morning exit

On Wednesday evening (September 11) the National Television Awards will be taking place. The awards ceremony will be aired live from the O2 Arena in London.

Hosted by Joel Dommett, the event will see a slew of famous faces in attendance, including Holly apparently. According to The Sun, Holly will be part of the presenting line-up for the ceremony.

The publication also claimed that the NTAs will be “a major return to the spotlight” for Holly, whom it says “had slashed her workload”.

ED! has contacted Holly’s representatives for comment.

Holly is said to be making an appearance at the NTAs (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby and Stephen Mulhern’s new show

The star’s potential TV return comes after it was confirmed that Holly and Stephen will host a reboot of 90s game show You Bet! later this year.

The pair first worked together on children’s show Ministry of Mayhem in 2004. They reunited earlier this year to share hosting duties on Dancing On Ice.

Bruce Forsyth originally hosted You Bet!, which hasn’t been on air in almost 30 years. Matthew Kelly hosted the show the longest, but Darren Day replaced him for its final two years on screens.

Although an “updated format,” the reboot will feature “epic challenges, mind-blowing feats, big name celebrities and nail-biting suspense”.

Holly ‘so excited’

Holly said of her new role: “I’m so excited to be part of this iconic game show with the fabulous Stephen Mulhern.

“I’m looking forward to seeing the astonishing skills on show from the challengers and which of our celebrity panellists can come out on top.”

Stephen added: “I loved You Bet! as a kid, so I’m very excited to be hosting this with the wonderful Holly Willoughby.”

