Holly Willoughby looks ‘lost’ and ‘lacking spark’ at NTAs amid claim she ‘hasn’t found her place’ after This Morning exit

Holly Willoughby attended the NTAs last night, much to the delight of her fans.

Her appearance came months after her This Morning exit late last year. It also comes after the man who allegedly plotted to kidnap and kill her was jailed.

Presenting the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award last night to I’m A Celebrity, Holly received cheers from the audience as she took to the stage.

But, according to a body language expert, Holly appeared “lost” and lacked “spark” at the ceremony.

Holly Willoughby at the NTAs

Speaking on behalf of Spin Genie, Darren Stanton told Entertainment Daily: “On the surface, Holly Willoughby came over as super professional.”

He said in terms of “non-verbal communication,” Holly seemed to lack “in the kind of spark” she had on This Morning. Darren also said it seemed “strange” seeing Holly on her own.

He continued: “Normally her body language is quite loud and more exaggerated. She’ll often put her hands on her hips or her feet will be spread apart, which is denoting power and importance. I think she came out and seemed a bit lost on stage in a way, not with the same degree of confidence that she once had.

NTAs 2024

“Yes, she delivered it and no one can really pick fault with it. She didn’t fluff her lines or stutter but from my point of view, her non-verbal communication wasn’t congruent with someone who is super confident.

“Just the way she was standing, her elbows were tucked in. She had her arms tucked in unconsciously, which is a way of trying to make herself appear smaller. It was saying ‘I’m doing this, but would like to get through it as quickly as possible.’

“I would say her smile wasn’t that authentic too. I think there was more going on in her mind than meets the eye, her whole face wasn’t engaged, I don’t think she came over as confidently as she used to.

Holly presented the Bruce Forsyth award (Credit: ITV)

“I feel as though she feels she hasn’t quite yet found her place after leaving This Morning.”

Fans appeared delighted to see Holly on stage last night. One person gushed on X: “You look amazing, honestly miss seeing your face in the TV.”

Another added: “You look just wonderful, so lovely to see you.”

