Fans of GMB slammed Kate Garraway for “ego issues” after they accused her of snubbing their guest during Friday morning’s (September 20) episode.

She hosted the show alongside Adil Ray where they discussed the topic of NHS abolition. Kate, of course, has been very vocal about advocating for the NHS – especially after the care she received for her late husband Derek Draper, who died in January.

Kate was accused of talking too much during Friday’s GMB (Credit: ITV)

GMB: Kate Garraway discusses NHS abolition debate

“So we’re debating this morning whether the NHS should be abolished,” Kate informed viewers. “Instinct have come out and said that we should look at other models, look at Europe and some of the other countries in Europe, that have insurance models. Social security, some of them call it.”

Kate continued: “You see, I think that there’s various systems that are being looked at, and they’re always a little bit ‘the devil’s in the detail.

“One of them is the Netherlands, other systems like in France, and they have some form in the Netherlands of a payment that’s mandatory. Everybody has to pay into a form of health insurance.”

One user insisted Kate has ‘ego issues’ (Credit: ITV)

‘Please shut Kate up!’

During the segment, Kate and Adil had an NHS doctor appear on the show to talk about the subject. Despite holding the same stance as Kate, viewers couldn’t help but notice Kate constantly speaking, insisting that she wasn’t allowing the doctor to talk.

“Kate!!!! Let the doctor speak. Omg what is wrong with this woman, she’s SO rude!!! #GMB,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Omg Kate! Give your mouth a rest. Let others speak. [She] seriously has ego issues,” another said.

“Please shut Kate up!” a third remarked.

However, another viewer was confused that Kate continued to entertain the arguments for abolishing the NHS.

“Why did sneering Kate Garraway not once interrupt the woman advocating the abolishment of the #NHS but interrupted the doctor defending the #NHS almost immediately??” one user questioned.

