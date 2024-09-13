Host of GMB Kate Garraway admitted she has made a change in her medication that left her feeling “a bit odd.”

The television presenter co-presented Friday morning’s (September 13) show alongside Rob Rinder. Showbiz journalist Richard Arnold joined the pair and discussed the upcoming series of Strictly.

While presenting GMB, Kate shared she had changed her medication (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway GMB: ‘Everything is slightly surreal and you’re not helping’

“Strictly returns to BBC One this Saturday evening from 7.20pm and catch GMB on Monday for our chat with the stars backstage,” Richard alarmed viewers at home.

Before continuing, Kate piped up and changed the mood: “Can I just mention that I have changed my thyroid medication and everything is slightly surreal and you’re not helping.”

“Right…we have worked together for 24 years, I have never helped, you have always got your fingers on the edge of the cliff,” Richard continued.

“Have you really changed your meds?” he added. Kate replied: “I feel a bit odd, I confess that now.”

Kate admitted she gained weight from her medication (Credit: ITV)

Kate admits she ‘dramatically’ gained weight with thyroid medication

In 2009, Kate opened up to the Irish Independent about the importance of taking her thyroid medication. She recalled asking her doctor about the time she didn’t have time to pick up her tablets.

“I asked if I could start taking my medication the following week because I was too busy to pick up my prescription, but when she said I could end up with heart failure I realised it was pretty urgent,” she said.

Kate also revealed that it has impacted her physical appearance.

“The weight’s come on dramatically since I started taking my medication. I’m nine-and-a-half stone now so I’ve gained over a stone and a half,” she added.

