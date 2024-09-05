Kate Garraway apologised to a guest live on GMB on Thursday morning after asking a “bad question”.

Kate and her co-host Ed Balls spoke to Sawsan Choucair, who lost six members of her family during the Grenfell Tower tragedy in 2017.

Sawsan heartbreakingly lost her mum, sister, brother-in-law and three nieces in the fire – which was spread by dangerous cladding the building was wrapped in.

Earlier this week, an inquiry into the fire – which claimed 72 lives – found all deaths were avoidable.

Many survivors and those who lost loved ones in the blaze are now looking for justice.

Kate hosted Thursday’s Good Morning Britain alongside Ed Balls (Credit: ITV)

Kate Garraway on GMB

And Kate asked Sawsan during the breakfast news show: “What would justice mean to you?”

Sawsan replied: “It would be great, it would be such great news.”

Kate quickly apologised, saying: “Sorry, that was a very bad question. How do you define justice? What do you want?”

Sawsan told Kate and Ed that she and other families of the deceased want to see the people responsible prosecuted over the tragedy.

She continued: “That’s number one, our main point is prosecutions, until now. It’s took them so long, they haven’t even done it.

“It’s just inquiries so it’s let them go through all this time. Seven years on, where are the prosecutions?”

Sawsan Choucair lost her mother, sister, brother-in-law and three nieces in 2017’s blaze (Credit: ITV)

When asked how she felt when the statement about the inquiry was read in parliament, Sawsan answered: “Devastated. It’s been a long time waiting for justice. We haven’t got justice.

“Now, they’ve come out with this report because of the inquiry, it’s taken them so long and nothing is going to bring our family back no matter what.”

Kate went on to applaud Sawsan’s bravery for being able to go on live TV and speak about her bereavement.

The 72 deaths all could have been avoided, an inquiry has found (Credit: Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

Grenfell Tower fire inquiry

She asked: “Could it bring any comfort to think maybe at last the devastation of this is finally recognised?

“Have you felt that you’ve been, in a sense, shouting into the wind the last seven years?”

Sawsan replied: “We’ve been shouting for so long and we’ve been fighting all of us to get justice and until now, we haven’t.

“Each one puts the blame on each other, no one is telling the truth. What happens after that, are we ever going to get there? Is there ever going to be justice for us?”

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays at 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.

What do you make of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.