Rylan Clark hits out at ‘rude’ followers after deleting post that ‘jeopardised his national treasure status’

Radio 2 host Rylan Clark reportedly hit out at his followers after fans were left fuming following his road rage rant.

In a now-deleted tweet, the telly star shared his anger after not being thanked by people he stopped for in his car at a Zebra crossing.

However, his comments quickly divided plenty of people. So much so, that Rylan was forced to fire back at them online.

Radio 2 host Rylan Clark airs road rage

Taking to his X account, Rylan shared his road rage in a now-deleted tweet that reportedly read: “I know it’s the law and that pedestrians have right of way at zebra crossings…

“BUT SAY THANK YOU OR POP UR HAND UP. Rude [expletive]… (Stuck in traffic and annoyed).”

In response to his anger-fuelled tweet, fans were not too impressed and fired back. According to the Mirror, one fan said: “Just can’t get with you on this one.”

Rylan Clark divides fans

Someone else said: “Ah, I see Rylan is jeopardising his National Treasure status by having a go at the zebra crossing community. I’m sorry, but this topic isn’t as black & white as you might think.”

A third wrote: “I love Rylan, but I will take my time at a zebra crossing, and will shout at any driver that doesn’t respect my RIGHT OF WAY.”

Rylan Clark hits out

Following the backlash, Rylan deleted the post but quickly followed up with another. It said: “Some of your replies are just so 2024. Have a lovely day you rude [expletive].”

He also later posted a GIF of Jerry Seinfeld saying: “Where’s yo manners.”

ED! has contacted Ryman’s representatives for comment.

Rylan on The One Show

It comes after Rylan was tipped to replace Jermaine Jenas on The One Show, following the latter’s shock exit.

Following his departure from The One Show, bookies are predicting who could replace Jermaine. In 2021, Jermaine became a permanent host on the show.

However, now, bookies are wondering who might take his spot on the sofa. Betideas.com are predicting it could be This Morning favourite Rylan Clark.

Rylan has odds of 9/2 to become a permanent presenter on The One Show. Other names thrown into the mix include Gethin Jones at 7/2 and Tom Daley at 8/1.

