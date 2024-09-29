Rylan Clark previously shared his shock after not being asked to present the rebooted series of Big Brother.

The iconic reality show made its return on ITV last year after five years away. Hosted by new presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best, the show became a hit with fans again, so much so, that a brand-new series is set to kick off next month on ITV2.

However, Rylan, who is on Ready Steady Cook today (September 29) – was not too happy about getting ‘snubbed’ for the presenting gig.

Rylan was hoping for the Big Brother hosting gig (Credit: ITV)

Rylan Clark ‘upset’ over Big Brother snub

When news of Big Brother’s comeback started circulating last year, rumours circulated as to who could present it. And one famous face who put his name in the ring was Rylan.

The presenter won the celebrity version of the Channel 5 show in 2013, and went on to host Big Brother’s Bit on the Side from 2013 to 2018. However, the role went to AJ and Will, leaving Rylan “quite upset”.

“Big Brother was a massive part of my life, it was my favourite thing in the world to do,” he said on Loose Women in 2023.

The TV fave hosted Big Brother’s spin-off show for several years (Credit: Channel 5)

Rylan Clark dubs Big Brother as ‘best reality show’

Rylan went on to note how he had been “very vocal” in saying Big Brother should come back in the past few years. He said: “In my eyes it was and still is the best reality show out there.”

He added: “At that point I didn’t know what was going on with Big Brother. And I said very much that I am a part of it.

“I suppose naively and stupidly to a point, I just thought I had been there for six nearly seven years, you have been to my house I have a Diary Room built into my house, I love the show so much.”

The hosting gig went to AJ and Will instead (Credit: ITV)

‘I was devastated’

Rylan continued: “And I just sillily presumed that I would be asked back. I knew Emma [Willis] wasn’t going back and Emma is a good friend of mine. And I wasn’t and it didn’t transpire to be, and you know I could be one of those people now that sits there and goes: ‘No, it is what I wanted.’

“It wasn’t what I wanted. I would have gone back to Big Brother in a heartbeat. And it was, it was quite difficult actually because I didn’t find out until nearly when everyone else found out which I was quite upset about. And I was devastated.”

Watch Rylan on Ready Steady Cook on Sunday (September 29) at 11:00am on BBC Two.

