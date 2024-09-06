Star of Loose Women Ruth Langsford has reunited with close celebrity friend Rylan Clark following her divorce from Eamonn Holmes.

The TV presenter married Eamonn in 2010. The pair often presented This Morning together and seemed happy in love. However, they announced their split earlier this year in May after 14 years of marriage. Ruth and Eamonn share a son Jack, who they welcomed in 2002.

Over the years, Ruth and Rylan have formed a close friendship and presented This Morning together on many occasions. However, they are seemingly closer than ever since Ruth’s split from her husband.

Over the years, Rylan and Ruth have remained close friends (Credit: ITV)

Ruth Langsford friendship with Rylan Clark

In a series of Instagram Stories shared yesterday (September 5), Ruth appeared to have reunited with Rylan for a boozy evening.

Posting a clip of candles, Ruth wrote: “The morning after the night before with @rylan.” She added: “Do not disturb.”

Following the upload, Ruth reposted a series of Stories from Rylan’s page, which saw the former Celebrity Big Brother winner opening his door to Ruth and Lizzy Cundy.

In another Story, the trio enjoyed drinks at a bar with friend Kimberley Morgan. “Come on girls! Cheers!” Rylan declared as they all held up their champagne flutes.

Once the gang had a few more drinks down them, they nicknamed themselves the “golden girls”. For the caption, Rylan wrote: “Putting the world to rights.”

In a joking manner, Ruth was captured sipping from two glasses, insisting she was “three drinks behind”.

When they returned to Rylan’s house, Ruth was seen pouring Rylan a glass of champagne. Dressed in a leopard-print dress, Rylan opted for an EastEnders reference. “Go, come on Peggy… mind you you’re giving more Kat Slater tonight,” he said.

The group of friends seemingly ended their evening by watching Rylan’s hit show Dating Naked UK, which Ruth gave her seal of approval.

Rylan and Ruth documented their wild night out (Credit: Instagram)

Ruth refers to Rylan as her ‘TV son’

Following her separation from Eamonn, Ruth indulged in watching Rylan’s show with Rob Rinder, Grand Tour, on BBC Two, and shared a supportive message.

“Just catching up with my TV son @rylan and @robrinder Grand Tour….LOVE this show! Educational, funny, poignant….such a beautiful friendship. Please have a watch if you haven’t already,” she wrote.

‘He’s desperate to take Ruth clubbing in Ibiza!’

Since Ruth’s breakup, Rylan reportedly doesn’t want to pick sides as he is also friends with Eamonn. However, he appears to have formed a closer relationship with Ruth.

“Rylan was close to both Ruth and Eamonn and owes them both a lot so he doesn’t want to take sides. But he and Ruth have always got on and love a party so Rylan has promised to take Ruth away this summer and make her go wild,” an inside source told OK!.

“She’s had a tough few years because of looking after Eamonn and also caring for her mum so he feels she deserves it, he’s desperate to take Ruth clubbing in Ibiza!”

Read more: Ruth Langsford claps back at trolls who call out her behaviour: ‘Total show-off’

So what do you think? You can share your congratulations over on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.