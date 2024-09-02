Ruth Langsford claps back at trolls who call out her behaviour: ‘Total show-off’

Loose Women star Ruth Langsford has not held back after being accused of flaunting her glamorous lifestyle by her followers on social media.

The presenter, 64, posted a picture on Instagram last week to give fans an insight into her pampering day.

Ruth’s appointment took place at the luxurious Claridge’s Hotel due to a refurbishment at her usual Notting Hill salon.

Some, however, put a damper on the happy day for the former This Morning presenter, as she was slammed for being a “show-off”.

Ruth Langsford enjoys pamper day

The ITV daytime star, who recently split from husband Eamonn Holmes, could be seen sipping on a cup of tea as the hairdressing team got to work.

She captioned the video: “HIGHLIGHTS TIME! @joshwood salon, in Notting Hill, is being refurbished, so I went to see him at his salon in @claridgeshotel.

“Very fancy!! Thank you Josh, Dylan @cheyenne.bleux & @cherylmunozhair for a lovely experience and for all the lols! Feeling lighter & brighter!”

Ruth did not hold back at one troll (Credit: ITV)

Ruth’s followers react to her video

Not everyone was feeling as light or as bright as Ruth, though. Some of her followers were feeling downright miserable – and let their feelings show.

One told the Loose Women star: “Total show-off. Sorry.”

Another wrote: “Why can’t you go and have your hair done without recording it?”

And a third penned: “You are so lucky. Most people could not afford that.”

Ruth wasn’t taking the criticism lying down, though, and penned a reply.

She wrote: “Not luck… I’ve worked hard for everything I have.”

You tell ’em, Ruth!

Eamonn and Ruth’s split was announced in May (Credit: Cover Images)

Loose Women star Ruth told: ‘Your money, your hair, your life’

Others fans had the star’s back and defended Ruth’s decision in posting the video.

A fan wrote: “If those criticising bothered to read her comments, the usual place she goes is being refurbished. So to get the same stylist, she went to his salon in Claridge’s.”

Another defended her by saying: “Wow to the keyboard warrior and trolls. Your money, your hair, your life. Do with it as you wish. This new colour and style looks great on you. I love the waves. Keep being you.”

And a third added: “Beautiful, love your new look, everyone deserves to spend their own money that they earned without mean comments.”

