BBC shares statement as Scott Mills ‘sacked’ and details of ‘personal conduct’ complaint ‘revealed’

Scott Mills has been ‘sacked’ from his Radio 2 Breakfast Show and the BBC, it has been revealed.

The 53 year old DJ was taken off air last Tuesday (March 24), after the BBC received an allegation relating to his personal conduct.

Over the weekend, it’s claimed, he was told that his contract had been terminated. He took over the flagship Breakfast Show from Zoe Ball in 2025.

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Scott Mills has been ‘sacked’ from his Radio 2 Breakfast Show (Credit BBC)

Scott Mills ‘sacked’ from BBC and his Breakfast Show

Lorna Clarke, Director of Music at the BBC, sent a statement to staff at the corporation earlier today (March 30).

It said: “I wanted to personally let you know that Scott Mills has left the Breakfast Show, and the BBC.”

The statement added: “I know that this news will be sudden and unexpected and therefore must come as a shock. Not least as so many of us have worked with Scott over a great many years, across a broad range of our programmes on R1, 5Live, R2 and TV. I felt it was important to share this news with you at the earliest opportunity.”

She added: “Of course, it will also come as a shock to our audience and loyal breakfast show listeners too. I will update everyone with more information on plans for the show when I’m able to. While I appreciate many of you will have questions, I hope you can understand that I am not going to be saying anything further now.”

He was taken off air last Tuesday (Credit: BBC)

‘No longer contracted to work with the BBC’

In a statement, the BBC confirmed that Scott “is no longer contracted to work with the BBC”.

The full statement from a BBC spokesperson read: “While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC.”

Now, according to The Mirror, it’s been claimed that the personal conduct complaint centres on a historic male relationship. The report claims that it relates to a relationship from more than 10 years ago.

Scott is currently married to husband Sam Vaughan. They tied the knot back in the summer of 2024.

ED! contacted the BBC for comment. A spokesperson said: “We have nothing further to add to our earlier statement.”

Radio 2 fans divided over exit

Social media was soon awash with talk of Scott’s exit.

“I’m devastated. Scott is my favourite DJ ever,” said one fan.

But not everyone felt the same. One commented: “Huraah!!! Perhaps I can go back to listening to Radio 2 in the mornings again. His show was simply awful. Full of stories of his own self importance.”

Others just revealed how stunned they were over the news. One commented: “Absolutely stunned by this. Scott has been a staple of BBC radio for over 25 years. To have it end so abruptly after landing the Breakfast show is a massive shock. Hope we get the full story soon.”

Read more: Inside Scott Mills’ close friendship with Rylan Clark – from ‘love’ admission to being his ‘other husband’

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