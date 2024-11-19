Zoe Ball has quit her BBC Radio 2 morning show role, it was announced today (Tuesday, November 19).

The star, 53, has hosted the morning show on Radio 2 since 2018.

Zoe Ball quits BBC Radio 2 role

This morning, while on air, Zoe Ball announced that she will be leaving her role hosting the Radio 2 morning show.

“After six incredible years on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it’s time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family,” she said.

“It’s been a privilege. I think the world of you listeners and I’m grateful to my bosses here for their support, especially this year. Huge thanks go to my awesome team on the show, Tina, Mike and Richie, and of course our listeners, with whom I’ve shared some of life’s highs and lows, the good, the bad and the daft times.”

She then continued, saying: “My last show will be on Friday December 20, just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenanigans. While I’m stepping away from the Breakfast Show, I’m not disappearing entirely – I’ll still be a part of the Radio 2 family, with more news in the New Year. I’m excited to embrace my next chapter, including being a mum in the mornings, and I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!”

Zoe sparked concern over the summer when she was absent from the show. There was no explanation for her absence when she returned.

BBC issues statement as Zoe Ball leaves Radio 2 morning show

In a statement, the BBC paid tribute to Zoe and her time hosting the morning show.

“Zoe has woken up the nation on Radio 2 with incredible warmth, wit and so much joy since January 2019, and I’d like to thank her for approaching each show with as much vim and vigour as if it were her first. I’m thrilled that that she’ll remain an important part of the Radio 2 family,” they said.

It was later announced that Scott Mills would be taking over Zoe’s role on the show.

“Zoe and I have been such good friends now for over 25 years and have spent much of that time as part of the same radio family here at Radio 2 and also on Radio 1,” he said.

“She’s done an incredible job on this show over the past six years, and I am beyond excited to be handed the baton,” he then added.

Zoe was full of praise for her successor: “Scott and I go way back to our Radio 1 days, when he was doing early mornings before me. He’s been a close friend for years, and I’m beyond thrilled it’s him taking over the Breakfast Show.

“Breakfast has always been his dream. He’s not only a blooming brilliant producer but one of the best in radio. I can’t wait to tune in on the school run!”

Listeners react

Fans were sad to hear the news that Zoe would be leaving the show.

“I love listening to Zoe in the morning. She’s always bright and cheery just what you need to start your day. I hope her replacement is as equally worthy. Good luck Zoe,” one listener wrote.

“Gutted but thank you @ZoeTheBall for jolly mornings over the years,” another said.

“Love the breakfast show with Zoe but understand her decision it’s been an awful lot of early mornings!!” a third wrote.

The reaction to Scott Mills replacing her was divided, however.

“Sad to lose Zoe in the mornings, but soooo glad it’ll be Scott taking over!” one fan tweeted.

“Brilliant! Made up for Scott. So well deserved,” another said. However, some listeners weren’t as happy with the news.

“Bland and predictable. Who makes these decisions?” one listener wrote.

“I’ve never liked him ever since Radio One. The BBC is always determined to ram certain individuals down our throats. Oh well,” another said.

The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show airs from 6.30am on BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on weekdays.

