Zoe Ball returns to radio show following ‘concerning’ absence as she says ‘I’ve wandered back’

Zoe Ball has made her return to her BBC Radio 2 show and has addressed her six-week absence.

Zoe took an unexpected break from her show back in August. Concerns were then raised about Zoe, who lost her mum earlier this year, after her time away from the show – and the spotlight – wasn’t addressed.

However, six weeks after she was replaced, Zoe returned to the show today (September 23) and shared a special message with listeners.

The radio host has been missing from her show in recent weeks (Credit: ITV)

Zoe Ball returns to BBC Radio 2 show

Zoe was back on the airwaves on Monday (September 23) for the radio show. Speaking to fans at 6.30am, she said: “Morning gorgeous people it’s me Zoe the happy wanderer.

“I’ve wandered back. How was your Brat summer? Was it marvellous? We did that in the 90s it was called something different then.”

She added: “I hope you’ve been enjoying some of the gorgeous sunsets over the last few weeks. It’s a tad soggy on our end this morning. Take it easy out on the road.”

She sent her support to The One Show host Zoe Ball too (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Zoe Ball pays tribute to Jamie and Lauren

She also paid tribute to both Jamie Theakston and Lauren Laverne following their cancer battles.

“I must say while we are sending some love, our breakfast friend Laura Laverne our mate at six music is currently going through some cancer treatment,” she told listeners.

“She is doing OK but just wanted to send my love out to her.”

Zoe then went on to pay tribute to pal and old colleague Jamie. She said: “And my dear live and kicking Priory mate, Jamie Theakston who is also having some treatment for cancer at the moment.

“He is going to be OK and he is doing well. Sending so much love to them. So a lot of the love I got to me I am sending back to them.”

Zoe thanks listeners for support

Zoe also gushed over colleague and radio presenter Scott Mills who covered her show. She added: “Just wanted to say a thank you to Scott for looking after the show and of course Spoony for looking after Scott’s show.

“He was supposed to be going on holiday DJing around the world he had to change all his plans so thank you boys and thank you everyone for being so supportive.

“Lots of you sent so many messages from listeners they meant the world so I thank you to all your gorgeous ones.”

Read more: Woody Cook admits to ‘tough times’ as he reveals he’s ‘stepped up’ amid concerns for mum Zoe Ball

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.