Woody Cook admits to ‘tough times’ as he reveals he’s ‘stepped up’ amid concerns for mum Zoe Ball

Woody Cook, the son of Zoe Ball, has broken his silence amid news reports she is due to return to her Radio 2 breakfast show next week.

Concerns have been raised about the star, who lost her mum earlier this year, after her time away from the show – and the spotlight – wasn’t addressed.

Now son Woody has revealed that he’s “stepped up” during his mum’s prolonged absence, spending more time with her and alluding to “tough times”.

Zoe Ball presented her last radio show on August 8 (Credit: Splash News)

Zoe Ball news: Radio 2 absence sparks concerns

The DJ was last heard presenting her radio show on August 8. Before that, she’d headed to Ibiza on holiday and went to Brighton Pride with son Woody and daughter Nelly. She then returned to work for three days before being replaced by stand-in presenters.

The star’s show has been covered by replacements including Scott Mills and Gaby Roslin.

Taking over the airwaves on August 12, Scott – who usually hosts an afternoon show on the network – said: “If you set your alarm every morning to go off at 6:30am and normally Zoe comes on, please do not freak out. You have not overslept.

“If you’ve just put us on this morning, it’s Scott Mills in for Zoe for the next few weeks. I’m sending you all my love Zo, as are the team,” he added.

No explanation was given for Zoe’s absence, but it came after the death of her beloved mum Julie Peckham. Julie was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in March. Devoted daughter Zoe took time off to care for her mother up until her death just two months later.

At the start of August, Zoe wished her mum a happy heavenly birthday. She also shared a couple of work posts and a picture from Pride with Nelly and Woody. Zoe’s last appearance on social media came on August 8.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Ball (@zoetheball)

Concern from fans

Since then, she’s kept a very low profile, worrying some fans.

“What has happened to Zoe Ball? She’s been off the radio for five weeks in total – no mention of her whatsoever the last few weeks. I hope she’s okay,” said one. Another posted: “I hope #ZoeBall is okay.”

Following the concerns, new pictures show Zoe out and about for the first time in weeks. Published by the Mirror, Zoe can be seen with a group of pals, including ex Norman Cook, smiling in the sunshine in Hove.

The pictures, taken last weekend, show Zoe chatting and laughing before taking a walk along the beachfront.

Woody breaks silence

Now, Woody Cook has broken his silence over concerns about his mum.

Speaking to the Daily Mail he said the pair like to keep their personal lives under wraps. However, he did allude to “tough times” and said he’s been spending more time with Zoe.

“My mum and I like to keep our private lives to ourselves,” he started.

However, he then added: “But I will say I have stepped up and spent a lot more time with her recently as she has always been there when I’ve had tough times.”

Woody then commented: “I’m glad to see her smiling.”

Zoe Ball news: Return to work confirmed

Speculation is now rife that Zoe will return to her radio show on Monday (September 23). New schedules published show Zoe’s temporary replacement heading back to his afternoon slot. As well as that, Zoe appears to be back on the breakfast show.

The blurb on the BBC Radio 2 website reads: “Wake up and embrace the day with Zoe Ball and the team. Zoe keeps the tunes rolling on Maximum Music Monday.”

ED! contacted the BBC for comment, with a rep issuing a statement. It read: “Zoe will return to the Radio 2 Breakfast Show later this month.”

Read more: Zoe Ball’s split from Norman Cook and moving on after boyfriend took his own life

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.