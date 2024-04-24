Heartbroken Zoe Ball announces death of her mum just weeks after sharing cancer diagnosis: ‘We are bereft without you’

Zoe Ball has announced the death of her beloved mum Julia, just weeks after her cancer diagnosis was confirmed.

Radio 2 star Zoe, 53, shared last month how Julia has been “incredibly brave” in “extremely tough times”.

Zoe subsequently took time away from her breakfast programme to care for Julia. But recently Zoe said her mum was receiving care in a hospice.

Sadly, however, Zoe has now given social media followers a heartbreaking update in a touching tribute to her mother.

Alongside a picture of her mother as a young woman, Zoe thanked her mother in her post’s caption as she said her mum will “sleep tight”. She also emotionally recalled how Julia’s smile “lit up every room you were in”.

Zoe wrote: “Sleep tight dear Mama.”

She continued: “Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally, to always show courage and empathy, and how, even in the darkest of days, laughter is the greatest of gifts.

We are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other.

“We are bereft without you but will hold so tight to each other. Your grace and your smile that lit up every room you were in, will light the stars to guide us.”

Zoe Ball tribute to late mum: ‘Thank you for teaching us how to love unconditionally’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Reactions to Zoe Ball’s tribute to her late mum

Friends and fans gave their sympathies online in their thousands in response to Zoe’s poignant post.

Among them was Jamie Theakston, who reflected: “How lucky are we to have had something that makes saying goodbye so hard x.”

Presenter Simon Thomas wrote: “I’m so so sorry Zoe. Even though we know this day will one day come, nothing prepares you for when this day sadly comes. It’s impossibly hard. Lots of love to you and your family and your dear Dad.”

Zoe Ball’s mum Julia has sadly passed away (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“Oh Zoe I’m so so sorry to hear your news. Sending you so much love and hugs xxxx,” said Edith Bowman.

Meanwhile someone else urged Zoe: ‘What a terrible time … as the saying goes – the greater the love the deeper the pain… Hold onto the wonderful joy she brought.”

Zoe’s son Woody Cook also shared a tribute on Instagram.

“Today I say goodbye to Granny J, thank you for being a wonderful woman,” the 23-year-old wrote.

