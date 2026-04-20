Amanda Holden urged to ‘delete’ Instagram post as she sparks backlash

Amanda Holden has sparked backlash after posting an ad on her Instagram grid. The Heart FM DJ shared a post about her new range with QVC.

However, despite the light-hearted nature of the video, some of her followers were left irritated. And, as a result, urged her to remove the video from her grid.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda Holden sparks backlash over light-hearted Instagram post

Over the weekend, Amanda Holden shared a fun video to Instagram promoting her new collection for QVC. The clip featured a dramatic voiceover and saw Amanda setting up for an afternoon at the pool.

Wearing white, she showed off pretty homewares and a cute bar cart, used to transport her martinis to the pool.

She captioned the video: “My gorgeous new Palm Beach #Bundleberry @qvcuk Collection.”

Amanda Holden’s QVC collection went down a storm with some…

Many of her followers got the tongue-in-cheek nature of the video.

One shared: “Love it all!” Another agreed and added: “It’s an amazing collection, I need it for my conservatory.” A third said: “Please invite me round.”

“Absolutely love your sense of humour,” said another.

Amanda Holden struggled to pick just three favourite pieces from her new QVC collection (Credit: Instagram)

‘Very tacky!’

However, others didn’t think social media was the place for Amanda to flog her wares.

One commented: “All about me me me.” Another complained: “Don’t I love myself.” “This is just advertising – delete!” urged a third. “Looks very tacky unfortunately,” said another.

However, Amanda was fiercely defended by her army of fans.

“Why are you even looking then?!” asked one in response to the negative comments. “If you’ve nothing nice to say, say nothing at all!! Negative Nora,” came another comeback.

Amanda later took to her Stories to give her followers more of a look at her collection, as she showed off her top picks from the new range. She shared how the collection has been “a long time in the making” and is also her favourite collection yet.

Read more: Amanda Holden gearing up for ‘daring’ looks for Britain’s Got Talent live semi-finals

So what do you think of Amanda’s QVC range? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.